Chiara Ferragni embraced the changing season in the best way possible — with stunning fashion.

The Italian blogger rocked a cropped dress shirt that was buttoned all the way up the collar and cropped to highlight her toned tummy.

The white and pink striped shirt perfectly matched the pink in the flowers that bloomed beautifully in the tree behind Chiara.

The businesswoman paired the dress shirt with dark and loose-fitting dress pants. They sat low on her hips and allowed the camera to capture the trimming of the Celine boxers shorts that she wore underneath.

Chiara carried a black handbag that helped to tie the entire look together.

Her shoulder-length blonde hair was down and parted in the middle, with the bright locks effortlessly framing her face.

Her makeup was breathtaking, with blue eyeshadow, dark lashes, rosy blush, and pink lips.

Chiara’s nails were painted black, which played into the bit of edge in her outfit.

The fashion designer accessorized her look with silver rings, diamond earrings, and a thin gold necklace.

She tossed a black leather jacket over her look, which was perfect for the breezy spring weather.

Chiara captioned her post simply with, “Spring 🌸🌸🌸.”

Chiara Ferragni loves her brand’s eyewear collection

Chiara has her own clothing brand, and while the clothing pieces are stylish, its eyewear collection is worth a mention as well.

The model posted a stunning look in an all-denim outfit to gush about how much she loves the collection from her brand.

She included in her post, “Feeling so much love for my @chiaraferragnibrand eyewear collection 😍.” She went on to say that she was wearing the Big Eye model, and to explain where it’s available for purchase.

Her eye makeup definitely looked amazing, with long and dark lashes, shimmery nude eyeshadow, and defined brows. As for the rest of her makeup, she was lovely with rosy cheeks and glossy lips.

The post likely helped with some traffic to the brand’s Instagram page, as it earned 440,000 likes.

Chiara Ferragni time travels with a Prada bag

Chiara looked like a beautiful blast from the past as she channeled early 2000s fashion with a Prada bag at her side.

The blonde beauty sported a velvety cropped jacket in a pastel purple hue and paired it with a tiny black skirt that was held in place with a black belt.

The bubble gum pink handbag from Prada hung around her elbow and completed the outfit to perfection with the bright pop of color.

She captioned her post, “Back to the 2000s for a day 💖 Wearing the new #PradaMoon bag that revisits an iconic @prada model from the SS 2002 #adv.”

The post earned over 670,000 likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.