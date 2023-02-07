Chiara Ferragni makes bold statement in black

There’s no better time to get dressed up than for an awards ceremony or a music festival, and Chiara Ferragni is showing off her beauty at Italy’s biggest music festival.

The San Remo music festival will be broadcast on four days, February 7 through February 11.

Chiara shared her outfit for the first day on Monday, wowing her fans and followers with the gorgeous ensemble.

The blonde beauty sizzled in a black dress with some serious cutouts and a leggy thigh-high slit, adding very scarce amounts of gold to offset the black ensemble.

The dress’s skirt featured a gold palm tree at the top of the slit, and she matched some large gold earrings to the accent piece.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She finished the look off with some long black gloves and strappy black heels, truly letting the gorgeous dress and her own beauty speak for themselves. She simply wrote, “-1 @sanremorai,” with a teary-eyed emoji for her caption.

Chiara Ferragni grows Chiara Ferragni Brand with Infinity Love

Chiara first started her brand in 2013, mostly focusing on shoes and accessories. However, now the brand features entire outfit looks and their own iconic eye logo.

The website features sections for bags, accessories, jewels, makeup, sunglasses, shoes, underwear and swimwear, children, and more.

Of course, Chiara keeps her brand incredibly trendy and up-to-date with all things fashion, and while there’s currently a Winter Sale going on, the brand has also put out their Valentine’s Day items.

The impressive Infinity Love collection added a large array of rings, bracelets, earrings, and more to the jewelry carried by the brand.

The prices of each jewelry item range from approximately $100 to over $375, making options available for all kinds of budgets.

Chiara Ferragni straightens her hair with GHD Italia

Heat treatments have been used to style hair for decades, with curling and straightening being some of the most popular hairstyles.

However, it can be hard to get a good tool to use that doesn’t damage your hair. Fortunately, Chiara found the perfect straightener to use on her own blonde locks and absolutely loves it.

In an ad with GHD Italia, she revealed that their newest styling tool, Duet Style, styled and dries hair “with zero damage.”

The GHD Duet Style comes in black and white, but it doesn’t come cheap: The styling tool costs over $400 on their website.

However, for those who want designer products to style their hair and find this within the budget, it seems to be a worthy tool based on Chiara’s review.