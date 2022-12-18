Chiara Ferragni struck a pose in bold red lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Chiara Ferragni was stunning in red lingerie for the holiday season.

The lingerie included a bold and lacy red set, which showed off her amazing figure. The style of the lingerie allowed the camera to capture the tattoos on her bicep, forearm, and hands.

Chiara accessorized her look with a silver necklace that included a heart-shaped pendant, a few gold and silver bracelets, and a couple of silver rings. Her nails were painted a shimmery silver that elevated the overall look.

The social media star wore her blonde hair loose, and the perfect waves rolled over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful with matte pink lips, rosy cheeks, and mascara that brought out her shiny blue eyes.

Chiara struck several different poses on a comfy bed. Her poses highlighted her long, lean legs and incredible figure.

The fashion designer’s overall look was sexy, beautiful, and ready for the holiday season. She included in her caption, “Isn’t red lingerie a must in Christmas season?”

Chiara’s fans seemed to agree with her, as the post earned over 600,000 likes.

Chiara Ferragni models in Falconeri

Chiara posted a stunning look while in Paris, wearing a shimmery gold and white turtleneck sweater to promote Falconeri. Falconeri is a luxury fashion brand that sells clothing made from natural fibers.

Falconeri’s bio on Instagram boasts of “Italian artisan skills and innovative production systems.” Chiara certainly has good taste in choosing the brand and looked fantastic in the sweater.

Chiara included in her caption, “Here I am in Paris and matching the Christmas tree 🎄🤍 Staying warm in this @falconeriofficial turtleneck.”

The fashion brand must have been happy with her promotion, as the post earned over 630,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Chiara Ferragni rocks Charlie Brown sweaters

Chiara can make just about anything look good, and she absolutely rocked some sweaters with characters from Charlie Brown recently.

One sweater was white and had an image of Charlie Brown and Snoopy on the front with the word “ROCK” printed behind them.

Chiara paired the sweater with a liquid latex leather skirt that perfectly hugged her body. She wore bold red leggings underneath the skirt and elevated her outfit with shiny black boots.

Chiara included in her caption, “A little bit of rock and roll in the office today ⚡ Wearing @philosophyofficial x Peanuts new capsule collection knit sweaters ❤️Which one is your favorite?”

The adorable look earned over 500,000 likes.