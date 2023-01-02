Chiara Ferragni sizzled in a black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni started 2023 off with a bang, showing off her fabulous figure in an ultra-revealing black ensemble.

The 35-year-old Italian beauty sizzled in the celebratory outfit, which featured a tiny crop top barely held together in the middle and tight black pants.

She took the look to another (cozy) level by throwing on a massive black fur jacket in the second pic, keeping warm in the French ski resort village Megève.

Chiara wore her silky blonde locks down with a few delicate waves and a slightly off-center part.

Oh, and not to be overlooked, her makeup was masterfully applied, with gorgeous matte lip color and the perfect amount of eye shimmer.

“First pic and first selfie of 2023 ✨,” she captioned the saucy snaps.

Chiara Ferragni looked amazing in various outfits for trip highlights share

Speaking of Megève, Chiara shared some of the best moments and outfits from her recent vacation.

The stunning mother of two got her snowshoeing on in style, rocking a skintight black Louis Vuitton top with flattering weather-proof pants and a chic white headband.

She could also be seen cozying up in a hot tub with her hottie husband, Italian rapper and businessman Fedez.

Chiara looked incredible in a cropped white sweater with cherries in one of the last pics, and she added a pair of leather pants for extra drama.

Of course, the reel that showed her enjoying quality time with her family was probably the most memorable for Chiara.

Chiara Ferragni unveiled her figure in a glitzy dress to promote Chiara Ferragni fashion brand

Chiara sent temperatures soaring in a recent photo promoting her self-titled fashion label emblazoned with her signature eye logo.

The fashion blogger and businesswoman launched the brand in 2013 as a “fashion yet pop shoe brand,” and it has since expanded tremendously to include garments and accessories.

Furthermore, Chiara’s collection can now be found in pop-up shops worldwide, including Paris, Florence, Cologne, Taiwan, and London.

She’s also opened successful flagship stores in Milan, Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

Last month, Chiara took to social media to support the brand by modeling the Mirror Party Dress, which perfectly accentuated her toned physique.

Chiara’s mission is evident on the company’s website: “Chiara Ferragni is the brand of sharing, happiness, positive values, and good vibes, both in real and digital universe. Chiara Ferragni women are international, dynamic, cool, modern, and strong.”