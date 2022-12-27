Chiara Ferragni unveiled her sculpted physique in a pink outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Chiara Ferragni took the saying “pretty in pink” to a whole new level over the weekend, showing off her famous figure in a revealing cashmere set.

The 35-year-old Italian fashion guru snapped a cheeky mirror selfie in the vibrant number, which featured tight-fitting pants and a cropped top held together by just two little buttons.

As always, Chiara’s makeup was a literal work of art, exhibiting the perfect amounts of lip liner, mascara, and shimmery eye shadow.

She wore her glossy blonde locks in a half-up half-down style, twirling the ends and leaving two strands out to frame her striking face.

Chiara kept it somewhat simple with the accessories, adding a few pieces of silver jewelry to accentuate her sparkly manicure.

Author of the famous blog The Blonde Salad, Chiara is known for her incredible sense of style, and this photo certainly didn’t disappoint.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni stumbled in deep snow wearing tiny black bikini

Chiara kept it oh, so real yesterday, sharing a video of herself attempting to strut her stuff in the snow but nearly falling face-first.

The celebrated model and businesswoman rocked a tiny black bikini and somehow still managed to make the comedic stumble look good as she regained her balance.

Chiara even turned towards the camera, giving fans a complete look at her toned physique.

“Ahahahahaahhaha,” she captioned the candid share.

Chiara Ferragni sizzled in sparkly dress to promote Chiara Ferragni fashion brand

It should really come as no surprise that Chiara has her own self-titled fashion brand catered towards “international, dynamic, cool, modern, and strong” women.

Launched in 2013, the label offers shoes, garments, and accessories often decorated with her signature eye logo.

Oh, and to anyone wondering about her label’s success, by 2017, she had expanded to open pop-up shops in Paris, Florence, Cologne, Taiwan, and London. But that’s not all.

In 2017, Chiara’s brand also celebrated the opening of flagship stores in Milan, Paris, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The stunning mother of two often models her garments on social media and really heated things up earlier this month in the skintight Mirror Party long dress.

Earlier this year, Chiara shared her fitness secrets with Women’s Health, and as it turns out, pilates is the way to go.

She shared a few of the exercises that leave her “dead,” as well as the Foodspring products she uses for pre-workout fuel and post-workout recovery.