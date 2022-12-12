Chiara Ferragni sizzled in a revealing, glitzy getup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Everyone knows Chiara Ferragni is a successful blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer, and model, but after a night out at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, she can add disco queen to her resume.

The 35-year-old Italian beauty lit up the cosmopolitan resort town of St. Moritz in Switzerland in a daring two-piece featuring a sparkly mesh crop top and matching miniskirt.

The garments left little to the imagination, showing off her famous figure, namely those chiseled abs and mile-long legs.

Oh, and as if the ensemble wasn’t already eye-catching enough, she added diamonds around her neck and a delicate bracelet stack.

Chiara straightened her signature blonde tresses and wore them down with a slightly off-center part.

As usual, her makeup was flawless and provided the perfect finishing touch.

Chiara Ferragni stunned in snowy landscape to promote MooRER Verona

Chiara looked hot enough to melt the snowy scenery around her in a cream-colored puffer coat with an oversized fur hood to promote MooRER Verona, a luxury fashion label.

The stunning mother of two posed in St. Moritz wearing the brand’s “new Rubinia jacket,” which appeared to keep her comfy and warm.

As an ambassador for MooRER Verona and countless other clothing brands, Chiara frequently shares her favorite garments on social media.

It also doesn’t hurt that she looks perfectly at home in a winter wonderland, making her the perfect candidate for modeling cozy apparel.

Chiara Ferragni sizzled in thigh-skimming pink minidress for X Factor

Chiara showed up dressed to impress in a metallic pink minidress for the finale of X Factor Italia.

The blonde bombshell went braless in the slinky number, which featured a statement gold symbol on her chest.

She embellished the look further with a pair of knee-high silver boots and black fishnet tights.

Chiara’s makeup beautifully complemented the fashion-forward look, using soft shades of pink on her eyes and lips.

The sensational carousel included photos of her posing alongside her husband and friends, with one stand-out pic in a giant pink fur coat.

With 28.2M Instagram followers, it’s pretty safe to say that Chiara’s impact on the world is nothing short of astronomical.

During an interview with Vogue Italia, she spoke about the criticism she’s faced over her influence, saying, “It’s funny they think I have that much power. But if they’re right it’s cool, because I use what power I do have to make a positive impact. I don’t get up in the morning to start disparaging people.”