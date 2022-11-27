Chiara Ferragni sizzled in red lingerie and jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Super influencer and model Chiara Ferragni brought the heat this week as she donned a red lingerie set for a new photo shared with fans.

The Italian blogger and fashion designer’s backdrop was recognizable to loyal fans as she often poses for fashion shots as she gets dressed in her closet.

Chiara wore a pair of figure-hugging light-blue jeans for the photo, which showed off her incredible curves as she faced away from the camera.

The red bra was constructed from a sheer mesh material, with a tattoo shining through the fabric on her side.

Strings from her red underwear bottoms emerged from the denim waistband as the lingerie clung to her hips.

The stunning 35-year-old mom-of-two showcased her enviable figure in the post, which was extremely popular with fans, racking up over 439k likes.

Her long blonde tresses cascaded down her back as they held a loose wave, and she rocked a bold eyebrow look.

Lashings of mascara defined her eyes, and she wore a nude lipstick to finish off the revealing look.

She kept her caption simple, writing, “Cute 🔥.”

Chiara Ferragni rocks a red lip for Lancôme partnership

Chiara continued the red theme as she posted in partnership with beauty brand Lancôme to promote a new collaboration.

The model has many big brand names on her roster, as she has become one of the most successful Italian influencers of all time.

The French luxury brand has collaborated with collectible toy brand Bearbrick to produce a playful collection that includes a custom Bearbrick figurine emblazoned with the Lancôme name and designs in a red graffiti style.

Chiara held one of the shades to her lips which was painted a gorgeous shade with the product.

She rocked a glam look for the ad, wearing a sleeveless grey turtleneck which she accessorized with glitzy silver jewelry.

The products range from $29 to $89 and include various serums and two shades of lipstick.

Chiara Ferragni promotes lip products from her beauty line

Chiara has been building her own empire with her business Chiara Ferragni Brand.

She has created a fashion line, a range of accessories, as well as her own cosmetic products.

The Italian stunner focussed her attention on her beauty range recently to show fans her favorite lip products.

Sharing a video clip, she began by applying a creamy lipstick in the deep-berry shade Kiss Fiercely 04.

The model rocked a rose gold eyeshadow on her eyelids, and the glam makeup was amplified by the additional shimmery lipstick.

Next she took a pink lip liner in shade Kiss Marker 06 and followed the outline of her lips with the pencil, before she then took a lipstick in the shade Kiss Fiercely 06 to complete the second look.

Finally, she showed a lip kit to the camera in shade Kiss Essential and opened the metallic box to reveal a lip liner and lipstick inside.

She lined her lips with the pencil and swiped the lipstick over her lips a few times for another perfect pink pout.