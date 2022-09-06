Chiara Ferragni is back to work in tiny black shorts

Chiara Ferragni is heading back to work in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Chiara Ferragni is saying hello to the fall by heading back to the office in a pair of tiny black shorts.

Like so many of us, the 35-year-old model is heading back to work after a fun-filled summer, and as you’d expect, she is suitably attired.

While standing in a giant walk-in wardrobe, Chiara modeled a loose-fitting black blouse with her tiny black shorts, showing off her super-toned legs.

The model and businesswoman also had on a pair of chunky black shoes. Her only non-black clothes were a pair of socks that featured eyes on the ankles.

And, of course, Chiara had accessories; apparently, one shouldn’t head back to the office without their oversized black Yves Saint Laurent handbag. She also wore a gold heart-shaped locket around her neck and a gold watch on her left wrist.

Chiara struck a frontward pose before turning sideways to show off her YSL bag and then ducked down to the camera, showing off her deep blue eyes and light red lipstick.

The video’s soundtrack was Bizcochito by Rosalia, and its upbeat tempo fitted the scene perfectly.

She captioned the post in all caps, “BACK TO THE OFFICE 💖”

Chiara Ferragni’s fans love her stylish look

As usual, many of Chiara’s 27 million followers were spurred into action by the short video.

Her fans loved her style and gorgeous good looks leaving the comments section bombarded with fire and heart emojis.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Some of Chiara’s fans were also able to find words to express themselves. One fan wrote “stupenda,” and another wrote, “Beack to Bussines [sic] 👏👏👏😍😍😍😍”

And another fan wrote, “Quella borsa😍😍😍” which roughly translates as ‘That bag tho.’

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Fedez

Last week, Chiara celebrated four years of marriage to Italian rapper Fedez, and the pair appear to be going from strength to strength. The couple often share pictures on their Instagram feed with plenty of kissing and cuddling, and this week was no different.

Chiara posted a video of their wedding ceremony and paid tribute to her hubby in a lengthy caption. She wished Fedez a happy anniversary and wrote, “There is no one else I’d rather spend this life with, in the good and bad times.”

The happy couple spent their anniversary in the Italian coastal town of Portofino. Fedez posted a series of pictures of their romantic evening overlooking the town.

They both looked fabulous, with Fedez smartly dressed in a dark suit and Chiara in a little black dress.

Fedez captioned the post, “Mi fai venire voglia di futuro 🤍” which roughly translates as ‘You make me want the future.”