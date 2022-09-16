Chiara Ferragni in tiny pink string bikini goes ‘into the blue’

Italian model Chiara Ferragni is wearing a tiny pink bikini after arriving in Ibiza for team-building. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni is showing her summer body in a playful share wearing a pink bikini.

The mother of two shared photos from the view, and her bikini body wasn’t the only thing turning heads.

The Italian beauty posed from a cruise ship with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking calm blue waters with a bright blue sky.

Chiara’s latest Instagram carousel featured four solo shots of the influencer and businesswoman.

She rapidly received 357k likes and counting for the post.

Chiara wore the tiniest string bikini with ties on each side of the bikini bottoms, keeping the garment in place. She wore a matching pink bikini top with ruching and frills, adding to the feminine design.

Chiara Ferragni in a tiny pink bikini poses on cruise ship

Chiara wore her hair in two braids, with her blonde tresses falling on each side of her head. She also let two pieces of her long bangs frame her famous face.

The first photo featured Chiara with her back to the camera. She wore a thong bikini and looked over her shoulder toward the camera.

Chiara turned around to face the camera in the second photo, and she looked toward the open sea through a big ship window.

The other pictured showed the famous face striking a few poses by the window as she watched the ocean below.

She placed one hand on her waist, revealing a giant wedding ring and let the other fall to her side.

Her caption read, “Into the blue,” with a smiling heart emoji.

The geotag for the shots was Costa Toscana Cruise Ship.

Chiara earns a living by posting at exclusive places, like the latest cruise ship, and promoting the brands.

Chiara Ferragni is the original Italian Influencer

Chiara Ferragni created her blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009 before Instagram existed.

As one of the world’s first online influencers, she has amassed quite a following, appearing as a judge on the Amazon fashion show, Making The Cut.

Although some people do not respect or understand Chiara’s line of work, she contends that it is changing as she earns praise and accolades.

Chiara revealed, “Maybe not everyone understands me or likes me, but I’ve seen a growing respect in the face of tangible results,”

She added, “Still, most people, 95 percent of people, don’t really understand what I do and I think 99 percent of people don’t know how much work there is behind this job.”