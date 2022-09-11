Chiara Ferragni in tiny crop top puts safety first

Chiara Ferragni goes fast in a daring ensemble made up of a safety harness. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni showed fans that she is fashionable and functional in a sultry head-to-toe black ensemble made up of a safety harness.

The daring fashionista posed at a motorway in her native Italy with her musician husband today.

The two were on hand for the 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix race as part of Charles Leclerc’s team. Unfortunately, Charles lost to Max Verstappen and finished in second place at the event.

Chiara and her husband, Federico Lucia, aka Fedez, were proudly decked out in team Ferrari gear.

Both wore yellow VIP lanyards, in case anyone was wondering if they belonged at the race.

Fedez also wore head-to-toe black and sunglasses, completing his look with black and white Nike sneakers.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez support Charles Leclerc at Italian Grand Prix

Chiara wore a safety harness with buckles acting as her straps. The buckles cleverly also resembled suspenders that attached to her black pants. Her black slacks were fitted and high-waisted with an extra seam going up the center of each leg.

The Blonde Salad blogger carried a fashionably tiny black leather purse with gold buckles. She completed the look with black point-toed heels.

Chiara sported an edgy look with fingerless leather moto gloves and black sunglasses. She also wore large gold hoop earrings and sported glossy lips. Her wrists featured multiple diamond tennis bracelets and two Cartier gold bracelets.

The second shot featured the two with the Ferrari team as the group stood around the impressive race car.

Another photo featured Italian fighter jets as they flew into the sky and left behind a trail of red, white, and green smoke– the Italian flag colors.

Then, the couple went into selfie mode for a close-up photo at the event.

Her caption read, “Thanks @scuderiaferrari and @charles_leclerc for today 🏎 It was epic 💖.”

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are selling their Los Angeles home

Chiara and Fedez long lived a multi-country life, with a home in Milan and a bungalow in Los Angeles. Now that the two have children, they have decided to sell their Los Angeles home and live solely in Italy.

The 2,200-square-foot home, built in 1918, was listed at $2.699 million at the end of June. Chiara chose Tenny Kilmore at Coldwell Banker Realty to represent the sale of her Hollywood home.

The house is located in the historic Spaulding Square, which was home to many silent movie stars when Hollywood was constructed nearly one century ago.