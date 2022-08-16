Chiara Ferragni in revealing pink swimsuit leans into new promo

Chiara Ferragni promotes sales in hot pink swimsuit

Chiara opened her post by writing, “Exciting news [heart eyes emoji],” before she added two captions, one in Italian and one in English.

She announced that her “Chiara Ferragni back to school collection is now available,” and items can be purchased on her website, but her outfit was stunning as well.

She sat on the edge of a table with a giant box of her items on her lap and more spread out behind her. For the shot, she wore a hot pink swimsuit that showed some skin and a patterned blue skirt.

A swipe right shows the fashion mogul posing on a couch behind her supplies, while the third image is just focused on her new items.

The post goes back and forth between shots of her displaying the items and the items on their own before it ends with a video of her making the announcement and going over each item.

Chiara Ferragni aims to make a ‘positive impact’

The world of social media can be hard for some to navigate, either because they don’t know how to use it or have decided they don’t want the criticism from posting.

Some celebrities, such as Millie Bobby Brown, opt to have someone else run their social media so that they don’t have to directly deal with the negative opinions of others online.

Chiara is considered an expert on being online and using social platforms, which some believe has given her too much power, but she doesn’t think so. If she does have too much power, she says she would rather use it for good.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, she said, “It’s funny they think I have that much power. But if they’re right it’s cool, because I use what power I do have to make a positive impact. I don’t get up in the morning to start disparaging people.”

Her uplifting presence seems to have helped her as she boasts 27.7 million Instagram followers, including several celebrities such as Irina Shayk, Phoebe Dynevor, and Sydney Sweeney.

However, being a huge celebrity like Chiara isn’t all fun and games.

She revealed, “The boundary between my private life and my working life is blurred, but then so is the concept of privacy, which is subjective. I’ve always loved sharing, so my margins of tolerance are probably broader than most people’s. There are situations where we’d all prefer people not to recognize us, but as long as they’re kind it doesn’t bother me.”

“I was walking home one night after arguing with an ex-boyfriend and my eyes were puffy from crying, but I said yes to the girl who stopped me and asked for a selfie. Losing some of your privacy is part of the game.”