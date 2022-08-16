Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Chiara Ferragni in revealing pink swimsuit leans into new promo


Chiara Ferragni
Chiara Ferragni is promoting sales in a hot pink swimsuit combo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Italian fashion designer and blogger Chiara Ferragni is making waves with her latest back-to-school release.

The Ferragnez star boasts a large following online as her recognition has grown notably since she first gained popularity as a model and blogger and then for her time on Project Runway in 2014.

Her fashion and beauty blog, The Blonde Salad, highlights various trends, models, skincare routines, and more, and has made her a credible source for all things fashion.

Her credibility has helped her develop her own self-named brand and she recently announced an exciting new launch.

As children prepare to go back to school this fall, Chiara has them covered when it comes to school supplies, as her newest launch promoted her new school supply line.

Full of bright colors such as pinks, greens, oranges, and blues, Chiara promoted the launch the best way she could: In a bright pink swimsuit for her millions of Instagram followers.


