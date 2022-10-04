Chiara Ferragni in crop top and fishnets blows a kiss

Chiara Ferragni at the 28th Annual Elton John Academy Awards Viewing Party, Feb 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/FS/AdMedia

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni showed off her long legs in a leather miniskirt and fishnets before attending the Miu Miu SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ferragni posed for her 28 million Instagram followers as she showed off her head-to-toe Miu Miu look.

Wearing a dark brown leather miniskirt and matching jacket with a shearling collar, she spun around in the Italian sunshine. She showed off her toned stomach by wearing a crop top underneath the jacket, brown fishnet tights, and buckled boots to complete the look.

Chiara accessorized her fun and flirty look with a Miu Miu Matelasse purse and some classic Rayban Aviator sunglasses.

Her long blonde hair was worn in beachy waves, and her natural makeup let her blue eyes stand out.

The Instagram video, which has over 80,000 likes, shows Ferragni twirling in her outfit before strutting down the stairs at her hotel and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Chiara captioned the post, “My @miumiu look for the show,” with a pink heart emoji.

Chiara Ferragni is the perfect Miu Miu girl

Chiara looked effortlessly cool in her Miu Miu ensemble, an aesthetic that most girls are trying to achieve when they wear the brand. Miu Miu brought back the micro-miniskirt in a big way for 2022, meaning you can’t scroll Instagram without seeing an influencer or celebrity wearing a skirt in signature Miu Miu style (low on the waist, with underwear showing is the vibe).

Miu Miu is also responsible for this season’s return of the ballet pump – a shoe that took over during the summer but may not work so well during the winter months! With ambassadors for the brand including model Emily Ratajkowski, Euphoria actress and Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, and The Crown’s Emma Corrin – Ferragni is definitely in cool-girl company.

Chiara Ferragni is pretty in pink

Chiara’s neutral Miu Miu look was a far cry from the outfit she sported in a previous Instagram snap. Wearing a head-to-toe pink look by Italian label Blumarine, Ferragni looked pretty in pink.

She posed in her hotel lobby wearing a knitted crop top and matching cardigan with a fluffy collar, slung off-the-shoulder to show some skin. Her look was stunning, paired with pink bootcut jeans, a sparkly belt buckle, and rainbow jewels from her own Chiara Ferragni brand.