Chiara Ferragni in braless white crop top says ‘welcome to my suite’

Chiara Ferragni rocks a braless crop top and welcomes fans to her suite. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni is living the high life and sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her luxurious digs.

The video, shared on social media, followed the blonde bombshell as she walked through a hotel suite complete with gorgeous artwork, ornate rugs, and natural lighting.

Chiara wore a long-sleeve white crop top with strings hanging on each side. She paired the white crop top with super low-rise black pants featuring numerous buckles and belts.

Chiara’s natural blonde hair was in a side part with loose waves.

Chiara first walked through the hall and to the bed, which she couldn’t resist flopping on top of.

Behind the bed were mirrors and a bar with glassware and alcohol.

Chiara Ferragni shares views from Swiss suite

Chiara continued in the massive space where she ran into a female friend and offered an embrace.

Then, Chiara turned into another room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the scenic Swiss Alps. The living space featured a large table with a chandelier overhead and lined with vibrant pink flowers as centerpieces.

Chiara walked through another bar area that was more extensive than the first, with fresh juices and more glassware. She walked out on a balcony with shoulder-height clear glass offering a panoramic view of the Swiss countryside.

Chiara overlooked Lake Lucerne, and the backdrop was picture-perfect in every way. There were other guests enjoying the clean air and gorgeous sights of Switzerland from the rooftop.

Her caption read, “Welcome to my suite @burgenstockresort @myswitzerlandit 💖 #supplied.”

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian influencer

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian influencer who rose to fame with her blog, The Blonde Salad. Chiara was one of the world’s first online influencers, who used her name to promote brands and amass a respectable following on social media.

She told WWD, “Maybe not everyone understands me or likes me, but I’ve seen a growing respect in the face of tangible results.”

Still, Chiara remains misunderstood by some who don’t understand influencing.

She continued, “Still, most people, 95 percent of people, don’t really understand what I do and I think 99 percent of people don’t know how much work there is behind this job.”

Chiara has a vision for what she wants to accomplish.

She shared, “I want to fight to help give women an entirely different role in society and show this in my own life, as an entrepreneur, as a CEO and at the same time as a mother and a wife. We should not settle, we can do anything.”