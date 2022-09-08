Chiara Ferragni in black lingerie shows skin in Rome

Chiara Ferragni rocks black lace lingerie on a balcony in scenic Rome, Italy. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Popular model and influencer Chiara Ferragni shared the view from her native Italy wearing black lingerie this week.

The blogger posed on a balcony with picturesque Rome in the background and vibrant blue skies. Chiara geotagged Rome, Italy, for those unfamiliar with the historic city architecture.

She shared the photos on her Instagram where she has 27.8 million followers and received more than 800k likes for the post.

She sported a black lace bra and a matching set of underwear, both perfectly crafted to her figure. The successful entrepreneur also wore a single shoelace, which was tied around her neck and fashioned as a necklace.

On the balcony next to Chiara were gorgeous flowers in bloom.

Chiara placed her arms on the marble finishing behind her as she sported a black lingerie set by Intimissimi. She revealed in the caption that the black garment was part of her deal with the lingerie titan.

Chiara Ferragni poses on Rome balcony in black lingerie

Chiara’s perfectly coiffed hair featured a fresh blowout and loose waves with a side part. She wore soft glam makeup, including a smoky eye and light lip.

The Italian native took things indoors as she posed in the black lingerie inside.

The caption read, “Good morning from Rome ☀️ Wearing @intimissimiofficial new lingerie set 🖤 #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi #Intimissimi #adv.”

The 35-year-old beauty wore multiple rings and bracelets.

Chiara Ferragni is a successful influencer and blogger

When Chiara launched The Blonde Salad in 2009, she likely had no idea of the success that would come her way. The Milan native served as a judge for the Amazon fashion show Making The Cut and has seen her success grow each year.

Chiara has a system in place for achieving her goals.

She told WWD, “I’ve always written down my goals maniacally. I write notes on my iPhone, by month and by year, all I want to do both personally and for work, and then I enjoy going back to the list years after and seeing that many objectives have been reached and surpassed — many that I thought were not even possible to reach.”

Although Chiara started her blog as one person, she now employs 45 team members. She shared about her team, “We plan trips together, campaigns, negotiate deals. They are people I trust, that understand what I want to do and are in sync with me. Many have been working with me for years and know what I want to do.”