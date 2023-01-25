Chiara Ferragni has been absolutely killing it since starting her blog, The Blonde Salad, way back in 2009, and has since then channeled that success into a massive social media following and her own shoe and clothing collection, the Chiara Ferragni brand.

With an astounding 28.4 million Instagram followers, Chiara is the face of several endorsements, including her most recent look for the leg and beachwear brand Calzedonia.

The Italian blogger went for an all-sexy look for her trip to Paris, looking chic and French as she applied lipstick in the mirror of her exquisite-looking hotel closet.

She wore stockings and a garter belt from the Calzedonia brand, which is called the Garter Belt Effect Fishnet Tights, on the site and retails for 15.95 (EUR). Unfortunately, they are currently only available on the European website, but will hopefully be available in the United States very soon.

She added a full-on ensemble to the stockings with a glamorous black lace bralette, simple black underwear, and a pair of fur black heels, looking as if she was all dolled up for a night in rather than going out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her hair was all slicked up into a 50s-looking low-bun, and she had smokey dark eyeshadow to match her mysterious appearance. The Italian blogger was in Paris for Couture Week and made sure to reflect that in her signature modern style.

Chiara Ferragni endorsed Calzedonia with her Parisian look

Calzedonia is an Italian brand with legwear and beachwear for women, men, and kids featuring several unique styles of stockings for women, similar to what Chiara wore for Couture Week.

They are currently having a sale with items up to 70% off, including an adorable pair of Flocked Leopard Print 30 Denier Tights on sale for just $5.40 and hot pink Performance Athletic Leggings marked down from $49 to $14.70.

Chiara is also a fan of Intimissimi, a lingerie label owned by Calzedonia

Calzedonia also owns the lingerie label Intimissimi, which Chiara is also a big fan of and has endorsed on her Instagram.

Just last week, she was seen lying in bed in a black bra with ruffles along the side and a halter neck detail along with matching black mesh underwear.

She captioned the shot, “Always in the mood for black lingerie 🖤 The set I’m wearing today is from @intimissimiofficial new collection.”

The Italian influencer got all dolled up for Paris Couture week, wearing a series of all-black outfits that gave her “a certain je ne sais qoui.”

She shared a photo carousel from her “48 hours in Paris” that included several chic black outfits, dark, smokey eye makeup, and a picture of Kylie Jenner’s infamous lion headdress at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.