Chiara Ferragni hits the pool in a pink bikini for family time

Chiara Ferragni sizzled in a pink bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni clearly knows what’s most important during the holiday season, as she was caught spending time with her two adorable children in a revealing pink bikini.

The 35-year-old fashionista is currently on vacation in the famous holiday region of Alpe di Siusi in Italy, a sprawling alpine meadow surrounded by wildlife and scenic beauty.

She looked happy as ever while holding her babies, Vittoria and Leone, who she shares with her husband, famous Italian rapper Fedez.

Chiara unveiled her sculpted physique in a hot pink string bikini, with her hair tied back in an effortless updo.

Other photos in the carousel showed the beautiful landscape, and there were a few candid snaps of the charming family wrapped in snuggly brown robes.

She captioned the fam-friendly share, “First hours at the mountains 💖.”

Chiara Ferragni stunned in winter wonderland to promote new collection by MooRER Verona

After getting settled at the holiday getaway digs earlier today, Chiara got her winter glam on to promote the new Fall Winter 2023 collection by MooRER Verona.

The luxury brand is 100% made in Italy and offers everything from denim couture and knitwear to accessories and outerwear.

The Italian bombshell stunned in a full-denim ensemble, including a puffer coat, button-down shirt, and figure-flattering jeans.

As someone who could pull off a paper bag, Chiara is obviously an ideal candidate for modeling the garments, and she often advertises them on her social media page.

Chiara Ferragni looked incredible in sheer lace pants with black blazer

Chiara took her fashion to a whole new level earlier this week, showing off her fit frame in see-through lacy black pants.

The multi-talented businesswoman paired the daring bottoms with a classy black blazer, which cinched at the waistline to highlight her hourglass figure.

The oversized red rose on her shoulder and matching pedicure were the cherries on top of the already-flawless look.

Those who scrolled through the entire post could see some cheeky candid shots as well as a few other jaw-dropping fashion moments.

She captioned the share, “Best of these days 🙏🏻.”

Now, in case you’re wondering what Chiara does to keep her body looking so, well, awesome, she shared her favorite form of exercise during an interview with Women’s Health earlier this year.

According to Chiara, she’s so addicted to pilates that she can’t stand to go even a week without doing a class.

She also touted the benefits of Foodspring products for pre and post-workout fuel.