Chiara Ferragni hits beach in blue bikini top

Chiara Ferragni is rocking a blue bikini as she stands in front of a white sand beach in beautiful Ibiza. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni is in a bikini as she reveals she is ready for team building.

The Italian influencer and model posted at a beach wearing a blue Prada bikini top.

She shared the Instagram carousel featuring two photos with her 27.6 million followers and rapidly received 50k likes.

This week has been busy for Chiara– she and her husband Fedez took in the Italian Grand Prix, where she and her husband rooted for second place winner Charles Leclerc.

The recent share showed she made her way south for other business pursuits.

The Italian beauty tagged Jondal, the exclusive beach in Ibiza where she was conducting her team-building exercises. A quick trip to Chiara’s IG reveals that she visits the destination often for work and pleasure.

Chiara Ferragni goes to Ibiza in blue bikini

Chiara looked the “Ibiza part” as she paired the bikini top with cargo pants and placed her hands in the pockets of the functional yet fashionable jeans. Chiara’s slender physique and taut tummy were enviable.

Chiara’s blonde hair was in a center part with loose waves and blew in the wind.

Chiara wore bracelets on both wrists, including a few Cartier bangles. She wore her signature cross necklace and a few multi-colored chokers.

Behind Chiara were blue skies, thin clouds, and crystal clear water. The beach appeared packed with tourists, some seeking refuge underneath yellow umbrellas. There was also a white sandy beach and native greenery from the Spanish island.

Her caption read, “Ready for our team building trip 💖.”

Some may wonder why Chiara needs team building. The founder of The Blonde Salad has amassed quite a following, and she has a lot of people working for her.

Chiara Ferragni is a successful businesswoman.

After launching her blog, The Blonde Salad, in 2009, Chiara has achieved great success in the business world and is just getting started.

Chiara, who has been called the Italian Kim Kardashian, is proving detractors wrong.

She told WWD, “Maybe not everyone understands me or likes me, but I’ve seen a growing respect in the face of tangible results.”

She also seeks to empower women with her business acumen.

Chiara continued, “I want to fight to help give women an entirely different role in society and show this in my own life, as an entrepreneur, as a CEO and at the same time as a mother and a wife. We should not settle, we can do anything.”

As Chiara grows her empire, fans can only guess what she will do next.