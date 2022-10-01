Chiara Ferragni goes wild in skimpy snakeskin dress

Chiara Ferragni rocked a hip-baring dress with snakeskin and white boots. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni is showing off another wild look as she reveals major skin and fashion sense in Italy.

The Blonde Salad blogger posted a short clip on her Instagram so her 27.9 million fans and followers could see her latest outfit.

Chiara didn’t disappoint as she sported stylish black sunglasses and her best accessory — a smile.

She also wore giant gold hoop earrings, adding to the edginess factor of her ensemble.

The video began with Chiara in a floor-length tan trench coat which was open to reveal a strapless snakeskin gown. She paired the dress with knee-high white boots.

Chiara went braless in the sleeveless and strapless tube dress, wearing a small gold pendant around a gold chain.

Chiara Ferragni in snakeskin dress is gorgeous

Chiara walked toward the camera and partially-removing the trenchcoat and resting the sleeves on her forearms.

She allowed the rest of her ensemble to become visible as she turned to the side and pivoted her hips. The side of her dress featured a lace-up design from the hem to the underarm area, showing skin the entire way. The garment featured this skin-baring design on both sides.

The camera then went 360 degrees as it showed Chiara from every angle. The Milanese plaza where Chiara posed served as a background with beautiful architectural structures.

Chiara rocked a fresh blowout as her blonde hair was in a center part. She also sported the trendy over-lined lip look.

Her caption read, “In @ludovicdesaintsernin for the show 💖.”

Crazy by Doechii was the soundtrack to the fabulous clip.

Chiara went extra hard last week because it was Milan Fashion Week. The influencer was in her element and on her home turf for Milan Fashion Week because she was born in the city.

Chiara Ferragni talks Milan hotspots

Chiara spoke with Vogue France about her favorite places to eat in Milan and her typical Sunday schedule.

As a Milan native, she has insider knowledge about local haunts. She shared, “We usually go out for lunch, at Soul Green [Piazzale Principessa Clotilde, 20124 Milan] near Corso Como, or to eat a pizza at Pizza Ok *[*Piazza Sempione, 8, 20154 Milan] in Piazza Sempione: the view is amazing and the pizza is great, too.”

She also shared what reminded her most of Sundays, saying, “Matilda, my dog! As I travel a lot I don’t get the chance to spend time with her very often. So when I know that I’ll be in Milan for the weekend I try to spend as much as time with her as I can.”

Recently, Chiara has posted from Ibiza, Switzerland, and Scandinavia, as her traveling schedule has remained packed.