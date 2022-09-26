Chiara Ferragni goes topless for hometown fashion fun during Milan Fashion Week

Chiara Ferragni rocks a few head-turning looks during Milan Fashion Week in her native city. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni brought the looks and the food to Milan Fashion Week in a series of gorgeous pictures.

The Blonde Salad founder was right at home during the latest fashion week as a native of Milan and fashion blogger.

Chiara didn’t disappoint as she served up more than looks, also displaying delicious-looking sandwiches.

She shared the latest post with her 27.9 Instagram followers, who she regularly treats to content from around the world. As an influencer, Chiara gets paid to take pictures at various locations wearing different attire and promoting brands.

Chiara showed that an influencer’s work is never complete as she posed in an elevator, on a marble staircase, and in the streets of Milan.

She dressed appropriately for each setting, offering a latex look, a lace outfit, and even a neon yellow dress.

Chiara Ferragni serves looks during Milan Fashion Week

Chiara began the Instagram carousel with a deep red latex suit. She sported extensions in her long blonde locks, with pin-straight hair and a side part. She tilted her head back and parted her lips with winged eyeliner and soft glam makeup.

The second shot featured Chiara with a bright red lip and dark lip liner. She had her blonde hair in loose waves and wore small gold hoop earrings. The influencer crossed her arms, revealing a dark manicure. She wore a black silk blazer with flared sleeves and a black and gold cross.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The third photo showed Chiara on the streets of Milan with an embellished black top that buttoned only at the bodice. She wore black latex opera gloves with the vest and high-waisted black slacks.

Next, Chiara posed topless with just her hair covering her chest. She came with sandwiches in hand as her precious pug below her eyed the tasty snack.

Finally, Chiara sat on a marble staircase with a black rug draped on top. She smiled in a yellow, sleeveless neon mini dress.

Her caption read, “Versace, Gucci and Etro looks 🔥.”

Chiara Ferragni discusses creativity

Chiara Ferragni served as a judge on the Amazon Prime show Making The Cut. The job was a natural gig for Chiara, who is highly creative and sells her designs.

Chiara told Fashion Week Daily, “That’s something I do myself when it comes to my own image, my collaborations, and the work I do under my own brand name.”

She continued, “It’s not only about being creative; it’s also about creating products that really sell and creating an image that people are drawn to. These are things people sometimes take for granted — especially if they don’t work in this industry — but they are just as important as designing.”

Chiara has her own line, Chiara Ferragni brand.