Chiara Ferragni smiles with closed lips on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The holidays are the perfect time of year for people to annually start preparing for the gift-giving season.

Chiara Ferragni is one of the most fashionable and iconic influencers living her best life today, which means she knows a thing or two about the best gifts to give.

The stunning founder of her own self-named fashion brand posted a lovely advertisement to show off some of her favorite Christmas lingerie from Intimissimi.

A lot of people think of lingerie as something that should be worn behind closed doors or in the privacy of a bedroom and to some, it has a reputation for being risque.

Chiara has figured out a way to wear lingerie in the middle of the day wherever she goes in a way that still has her looking incredibly chic and classy.

Along with her Intimissimi ad, the blonde bombshell also recently shared a series of photos highlighting the magical time she spent in Paris, France on vacation as well.

Chiara Ferragni’s Intimissimi lingerie is lovely

Chiara posted a reel showing off three different seductive looks on Instagram. The first thing she wore in her glamorous video was a matching lingerie set that consisted of a red lacy bra with red lacy underwear.

The underwear had three skinny straps of fabric that laid over her hips flawlessly. She accessorized with pearl earrings, a pearl necklace with a pendant, several rings, and multiple stacked bracelets.

She pulled a bright red trenchcoat over her to comfortably wear the lingerie outdoors. The second piece of lingerie she wore was a red lace bodysuit with a large cutout section of missing fabric down the center of her chest.

She styled it by tucking it into a black miniskirt. Next, Chiara put on a matching set of lingerie consisting of a sparkling silver bralette with black lace and underwear.

She wore both pieces underneath a large black coat made of fuzzy material with black high-waisted pants. The gorgeous beauty added a caption that said, “Holiday season is almost here [gift box emoji] These are my three special looks all created using @intimissimiofficial Christmas lingerie collection.”

Chiara Ferragni spent 24 fabulous hours in Paris

Chiara let her followers know about the 24 hours she spent in Paris while wearing some of the most beautiful outfits ever. Her photo thread included a picture of her upscale dinner and a photo of her embroidered pillowcase.

In the leading image from the thread, Chiara wore a black lacy button-up top with long sleeves that remained open at the bottom to show off a few inches of skin over her stomach. She added a pair of high-waisted denim jeans, several rings, a bracelet, and a fashionable black purse with short straps.

Chiara Ferragni wears Calzedonia

Chiara spent time in Le Meurice wearing clothing from the Calzedonia brand. Calzedonia is a popular brand that sells legwear and beachwear to people who care about wearing the most trendy pieces of clothing.

Chiara’s photo thread included several pictures of the entrepreneur wearing a black bodysuit with a cutout piece of fabric over her midsection. She wore an oversized black belt, closed-toed black heels, multiple bracelets, earrings, and a silver necklace. She also held onto a small black purse.

Her caption said, “Tonight’s look [black heart] New jumpsuit by @calzedonia, link in stories [kissy face emoji] #ChiaraWearsCalzedonia #calzedonia #adv.”