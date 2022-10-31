Chiara Ferragni arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Chiara Ferragni looked amazing as she posed wearing a skintight black catsuit last week.

The influencer and entrepreneur looked stunning as she wore a black all-in-one bodysuit, zipped low, that showed off her slim figure.

She paired the revealing look with a pair of black suede knee-high boots and a pair of white wraparound sunglasses from her own brand, Chiara Ferragni brand.

Once outside, she threw a black leather trench over the top to complete her futuristic-inspired outfit.

She posed, showing off the side of the sunglasses, which are embellished with her brand’s eye logo and a gold star. They currently retail online for $199 and come in six different colors.

Chiara shook her long blonde hair in the photos and even shared one posing in her amazing closet, which was packed with designer clothes and bags.

Chiara Ferragni and her family get in the Halloween spirit

Chiara and her family looked great as they posed for their annual Halloween family photos. The family dressed up as characters from the Toy Story movies, with Chiara and her husband, Fedez, looking great as Jessie and Woody and their little ones, Leo, 4, and Vitto, 1, dressed up as the two halves of Slinky Dog.

Chiara and Fedez shared the photos on Instagram with their combined following of over 42 million followers and received over 1.4 million likes.

The Ferragnis always get into Halloween in a big way and share a family costume each year. They’ve previously dressed as The Addams Family, a family of baby sharks, matching Pikachus, and Batman, Robin, and The Joker. We love a family who goes all out for the season.

Chiara shared her disappointment on her Instagram Story, smiling as she noted that Kendall Jenner had also dressed as Jessie from Toy Story this year but looked “a thousand times sexier.”

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni is fall-ready with Intimissimi

Chiara looked picture-perfect and ready for fall weather as she posted a photo for the underwear brand Intimissimi, with whom she is currently working with. The Italian brand specializes in men’s and women’s underwear as well as lingerie.

Wearing a thin brown turtleneck top by the brand, she paired her autumn look with tiny plaid hot pants, black buckled boots, nude fishnet tights, and an oversized leather biker jacket.

She captioned the cute photo set, “Turtleneck season 🍁 You can shop this one from @intimissimiofficial website ❤️ #ChiaraLovesIntimissimi.”