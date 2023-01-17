Chiara Ferragni was stunning in a lacy leotard and knee-high boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Chiara Ferragni showed off her long legs in Schiaparelli platform boots.

The platform boots increased Chiara’s height by nearly a foot, and they clung to her skin above her knees. They were entirely black, other than the toes, which were a shiny gold.

Chiara allowed the camera to capture the entirety of the boots by wearing a lacy black leotard. It featured a plunging neckline, and the lace looked beautiful for the outfit.

The Italian blogger sported sheer black tights underneath, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings and a silver cross necklace.

Chiara slicked her hair back with a side part, and her makeup was classic. Her makeup included bold red lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and dark lashes.

The businesswoman walked toward the camera in the video before the camera panned down to show off her knee-high boots.

Chiara Ferragni models for Schiaparelli

Chiara’s stunning post was also a promotion for Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli is a luxury fashion brand known to be a favorite among celebrities and socialites.

The boots were certainly eye-catching and were the highlight of the look. Chiara looks radiant in everything she tries on and can make any product an enviable item.

The fashion designer captioned the post, “Watch me becoming more than 2 metres tall with these @schiaparelli platform boots.”

The video no doubt gathered some awareness for the brand, as it earned well over 100,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,000 comments.

Chiara has also modeled for Dior, Gucci, Fendi, and more.

Chiara Ferragni campaigns with Nespresso

Chiara is an extremely successful designer, and she also used her achievements to partner with brands she cares about, such as Nespresso.

The model posted a stunning video to share her latest campaigns with the coffee company. She co-developed the collection and takes great pride in its quality of it, as well as the impressive strides she’s made.

It’s clear from the video that a lot of hard work and research was put into this collection. It also seemed like a great adventure that they were thrilled to take part in.

She included in her caption, “Last year my Nespresso family asked me to co-develop a collection inspired by my city Milan and now here it is 😍 Discover my coffee journey through Rome and Milan to see the process and thoughts behind the new Milano Intenso limited edition collection I co-developed with Nespresso inspired by the contemporary soul of Milan.”

The video earned over 450,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.