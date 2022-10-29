Chiara Ferragni is Dirrty as she channels an iconic Christina Aguilera look for Halloween. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni got Dirrty in a recent share as the model channeled Christina Aguilera two decades after the release of her iconic album, Stripped.

The famous influencer, who often dresses in different attire for a living, had a good excuse to try a different look, as she gave her best Christina look.

In fact, one might compare Halloween to an influencer’s Christmas due to the importance placed on dressing up and committing to a different look.

The Blonde Salad blogger took to Instagram to unleash her latest look for her 28.1 million followers on the platform.

Chiara shared a video of her look, and she appeared to capture Christina’s fierce attitude.

The clip began with Chiara as she strutted in slow motion toward the camera with a bright pink background.

Chiara rocked a bikini top and chaps as she glistened a la Christina in the Dirrty video.

Chiara Ferragni gives best Christina Aguilera impression

As Chiara walked fiercely in her bikini top featuring vertical white and red stripes, she commanded attention and oozed confidence. Her blonde tresses moved with her, with black highlights and tiny braids throughout her hair.

Chiara sported red underwear with leather chaps on top.

Chiara rocked glossy lips and smoky eyes as she did a 360-degree turn at the end, revealing the word “Nasty” written on her red underwear.

Christina’s song, Dirrty, played in the background.

Chiara’s look was appropriate on multiple fronts. Of course, it has been a custom to dress up in the Western world for many years, particularly within the last century.

However, Chiara’s Christina look was especially relevant because this month marked the 20th anniversary of Christina’s fourth album, Stripped.

Christina Aguilera’s album Stripped turns 20

Christina has celebrated the 20th anniversary of Stripped with social media posts and even a new iteration of her iconic music video, Beautiful.

As fans may recall, Stripped was quite controversial when Christina dropped the album on October 22, 2002. Christina’s new style was a far cry from the girl-next-door vibe she began with in the Genie in a Bottle video.

Although Stripped and the song Beautiful earned Christina a Grammy Award, the album was not without criticism.

To commemorate the special anniversary, Christina dropped Beautiful 2022, and she added technology to the updated video.

When Beautiful came out, social media was non-existent, and the updated video reflected the changes in society in 20 short years.