Chiara Ferragni is stunning in an almost all-sheer black lace look for Paris. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chiara Ferragni is proving just why she has a hit fashion blog as she attends Paris Fashion Week.

The Italian designer and blogger graced the Parisian streets with a designer look of her own, featuring pieces from her own brand and from the leg and beachwear brand, Calzedonia.

Chiara showed off her glittering attire in two separate posts, one for business and one for pleasure.

On the Chiara Ferragni brand’s Instagram account, she showed off her Mini Vicky bag from her own site as well as the almost entirely sheer outfit she wore.

She wore a lacy sheer black top with strategic fabric prints that covered her chest and some patterned sheer tights.

She added in a sparkling tiny miniskirt to complete the look, the silver stones matching her cross earrings and necklace, as well as her purse.

Chiara Ferragni stuns braless in sheer top

With the Eiffel Tower peeking out from behind the stunning terrace, Chiara captioned the post, “Our dream date in Paris.”

The outfit seems to be a mix of luxury fashion and affordable fashion, as the Calzedonia leggings are only $18, but her purse is about $377 USD.

Additional photos show her finishing the look with a black suit jacket, as well as some shots from the fashion show and what looks like her luxurious hotel room as she hangs out in Paris. A few shots of her sitting down reveal that she paired the ensemble with a pair of simple black pumps.

Chiara Ferragni stuns in braless croptop look

Chiara often goes braless for her fashion looks, something that seems to pull a lot of her looks together. Not only did she go braless for Calzedonia at Paris Fashion Week, but she went for a braless look at Milan Fashion Week as well.

About a week ago, Chiara shared a photo dump from Milan with her followers and opened with a stunning shot of herself and her opening day look.

The Italian designer showed off her toned abs and obliques in a tiny fuzzy pink crop top, revealing quite a bit of her midriff as well. Aside from her little lilac top, Chiara also wore a stunning black gown with tall red boots when she went to lunch with Heidi Klum.

The tiny fuzzy top is one of her own designs, proving that she is a fashionista through and through.