Chiara Ferragni all smiles in sweet strawberry crop top

Chiara Ferragni is gorgeous and sweet as she poses in a strawberry crop top. Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni appeared sweet and spice, and everything nice in a recent share posted on social media.

The Blonde Salad blogger posted on her Instagram Stories after a whirlwind month featuring Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Now, Chiara has shared some family time shots featuring her two young children as she luxuriates in swanky Lake Como, Italy.

However, the blogger has documented the entire experience as she has remained true to her inner influencer.

Chiara’s feed is filled with posts of her trendy fits, sandwiched between shots of her family members.

The latest shot saw Chiara in a pink crop top vest with a strawberry prominently placed on the chest.

Pic credit: @chiaraferragni/Instagram

Chiara Ferragni enjoys fashionable family time in Lake Como

Chiara paired the pink strawberry crop top with a 3/4 length sleeve white shirt. The crop top showed off Chiara’s toned and taut tummy. She placed her hands in the pockets of the low-waisted denim jeans, which she paired with the crop top.

She wore silver and gold bangles on each wrist, including a few stunning Cartier pieces. She also wore a gold chain link necklace and matching earrings.

Chiara carried a bright red patent leather Chanel bag with a gold chain.

She smiled and tilted her head with gorgeous and scenic lush greenery in the background. Her hair was in a side part with loose waves.

Although Chiara’s outfit likely cost more than many people’s weekly earnings, the ensemble was casual for the fashionista. This is evident when you compare Chiara’s Lake Como attire with her recent ensemble during Paris Fashion Week.

Chiara Ferragni stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Chiara looked gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week, where she took in some designer shows.

Chiara managed to effortlessly balance looking sultry yet worldly in an all-black ensemble with an open blazer and nothing underneath.

She posed for photos and videos from around gorgeous locations in the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week.

The garment featured satin lapels and a large black flower embellishment on the right lapel.

She sported bold red lips and soft-glam makeup, adding to the Parisian feel of the look. She also tried the signature French hors d’oeuvres, escargots, and documented the experience.

The tasty treats were covered in signature Persillade butter and looked mouthwatering.

It looked like Chiara enjoyed her first time with escargots, although she did not issue a verdict in the post.