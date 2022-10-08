Chelsea Handler stuns in skimpy bikini for pool day

Chelsea Handler shows off her incredible figure in a show of support. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Chelsea Handler dazzled her fans with another amazing bikini picture, this time in support of President Joe Biden and his recent decision.

On Friday, the 47-year-old comedian shared a picture of herself enjoying some time in the pool while lounging back on a pool float that looked like a one-person raft.

Chelsea’s skimpy bikini had a message as it was black with big cannabis leaves on it. The funny lady pointed up to the sky with the pointer fingers of both hands as she leaned back.

Her hair was dry and hung down to her shoulders. Chelsea wore just a pair of black sunglasses in addition to the tiny bikini.

She captioned the photo, “This one’s for you, @joebiden!”

This was in response to President Biden recently pardoning thousands of federal simple marijuana possession offenses.

Chelsea Handler goes ‘nude’ for SKIMS

It’s no secret that Chelsea Handler isn’t shy about showing off her fit physique. She often shared bikini photos and even gained headlines for going topless during Whistler ski trips.

But more recently, Chelsea went “nude” for SKIMS when she modeled Kim Kardashian’s brand in a set of nude-colored underwear.

In her own Instagram share of the underwear ad, Chelsea wrote, “More women should be empowered to show off their boobs and I loved being a part of this campaign for @skims Bras to celebrate that!”

Chelsea modeled a series of bra and panty sets, including the black pair seen below and also a nude pair that can be seen by clicking right on the set of Instagram photos.

Chelsea Handler opens up about Jo Koy split

It’s not all bikinis and beach days for Chelsea Handler, as she recently got serious about why she split from fellow comedian Jo Koy.

Right around the time the pair would have celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple, Chelsea came out and spilled the tea on their break up instead.

After sharing the sad news on Instagram, Chelsea went on to talk about the split during a podcast interview.

“It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. I believe Jo needed that,” Chelsea explained back in July while appearing on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast.

She continued, “I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody. But you can’t change somebody intrinsically.”

Jo Koy also spoke out following the split, explaining to TMZ that, despite breaking up, he and Chelsea are still “great friends,” and he said that he still has a lot of love for her.