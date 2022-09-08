Chelsea Handler is enjoying a water day in a black bikini mixed with some humor

Chelsea Handler shares her latest boating adventure with followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Chelsea Handler channeled her inner mermaid on a recent boat excursion with her girl gang.

On Wednesday, the Chelsea Lately star updated her social media followers while sailing out on the Mediterranean.

She started the day’s storytelling saga by sharing a photo of the crystal blue water and telling fans she woke up on a boat.

Continuing on her Instagram Stories, she shared a close-up shot of her coming out of the water and going up a ladder on the side of the boat. “And then I came out of the sea like Merwoman,” the comedian wrote.

The next photo showed her standing upright on the latter, with followers able to see her sea-drenched body in a plunging black bikini.

She covered her eyes with text that read, “And tried to stand up straight on a ladder so my abs looked toned.”

Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Along with the close-up shots of herself, Chelsea also updated her Instagram followers on the happenings throughout the day.

It appeared the talk show host spent the day with a group of gal pals, as she shared multiple photos in which they seemed to be enjoying themselves together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chelsea shared the first group photo, which took place on the boat, with the text: “And then we ate potato chips with champagne for our morning wake-up call.”

The next “squad shot” showed them off the boat and dining at a restaurant, which was fully equipped with a tropical sea view. Chelsea added to the saga, “And some sangria,” along with, “And then we ate some fish that needed to be de-boned.”

Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea ended her day by sharing other photos and video clips of her enjoying time with friends and floating peacefully in the Mediterranean, thanking whoever “made her so buoyant.”

After Chelsea’s recent breakup, it seems a day on the water with her gang may have been exactly what she needed.

Chelsea Handler announces split from Jo Koy after one year

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Chelsea Handler announced her breakup from Jo Koy in July of this year.

As the two were approaching their one-year anniversary, they both took to social media with heartfelt posts about one another to share the news of their decision to call it quits.

“I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us,” Chelsea wrote in the caption of her post.

She went on to call Jo one of the “greatest gifts” and say that he has forever changed her life experience.

“This is not an ending,” Chelsea continued. “It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”