Chelsea Handler showed off her figure in an off-the-shoulder floral gown at the 12th annual amFAR Gala.

Designed by Monique Lhuillier, the dress featured colorful flowers decorating a black satin fabric.

The comedian looked incredible in the floor-length gown, which was cinched at the waist.

She accessorized the ensemble with an ivory clutch and simple gold dangling earrings with diamond accents.

Chelsea looked gorgeous with her hair in a classic updo with two strands of curls framing her face.

Her eyes were outlined in dark eyeshadow and silver glitter, accenting her blue eyes.

Chelsea Handler attended the amFAR Gala

Chelsea wore the Monique Lhuillier gown to the 12th annual amFAR Gala in Los Angeles.

The organization is dedicated to raising money for AIDS research and HIV prevention, with the goal of ultimately ending the global AIDS epidemic.

The gala was a star-studded event, attracting celebrities like Kelly Rowland, who received the amfAR Award of Courage.

Other celebrities who attended the gala included Jenna Dewan, Madison Beer, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Hayden Panettiere.

Chelsea Handler in Monique Lhuillier gives hilarious PSA

Chelsea took to her Instagram page to remind people to vote in the upcoming election.

Still wearing the Monique Lhuillier gown, she encouraged her followers to vote against daylight savings.

In the video, she said, “I just wanted to remind everybody that this Sunday is daylight savings. I’m not really sure why we still have daylight savings because I’m pretty sure we voted that off the ballot last year, but I guess some elections don’t matter.”

Her hilarious commentary argues against daylight savings as it’s “super depressing,” and it compels her to go to bed too early.

She finished off her video with a short dance where she played her chest like a pair of tom-toms.

Chelsea Handler is recording Season 2 of her podcast

Dear Chelsea is a weekly advice show hosted by the comedian and her celebrity guests.

Now recording Season 2, Chelsea has had well-known celebrities on her show including Kristen Bell, Amy Schumer, and Anna Faris.

During each episode, Chelsea answers questions from her listeners, offering advice while also adding her comedic spin to her responses.

She covers topics like her struggle with going to bed too early, why you should never have a television in the bedroom, and a story about a “drug-induced private opera performance.”

You can listen to Dear Chelsea on iHeart Radio.