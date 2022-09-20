Chelsea Handler shows off amazing physique in nude underwear

Chelsea Handler sizzled in revealing snaps. Picture credit: @ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/AdMedia

Chelsea Handler showed off her incredible figure in nude underwear.

The comedian looked completely at ease in a series of sizzling snaps for SKIMS Bras.

One pic saw her resting on one arm while the other rested on her stomach, and she smiled happily at the camera.

In a second image, she raised her arms confidently over her head, revealing a toned stomach and perfect curves.

A third pic, which gave a side view with her arms raised high in the air, perfectly showcased the 47-year-old’s slim figure.

Chelsea shared the snaps to Instagram along with a shot of her posing in a black bra and skirt.

Chelsea is among a number of stars to join Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS Bra campaign. Others include actresses Brooke Shields, 57, and 49-year-old Juliette Lewis.

Chelsea Handler’s fun with friends

Monsters and Critics told recently how Chelsea fooled around in a series of fun photos with friends on vacation.

The comedian posted several pics where she was clearly having the time of her life with girlfriends.

One selfie saw a smiling Chelsea toast followers with an orange drink while wearing a low-cut top.

And in another, she lay on her back while showcasing her flexibility by stretching one leg high in the air.

Meanwhile, a pic of her meditating suggested that yoga sessions may help Chelsea keep in such great shape with her muscles limber.

‘Merwoman’ Chelsea Handler’s day on the water

We also told how Chelsea posted fun snaps of a day on the water.

The actress kept Instagram followers up to date with her holiday antics as she splashed around in the Mediterranean.

She claimed she “came out of the sea like Merwoman,” for a snap showing her exiting the sea by a ladder on the side of her boat.

She then placed text across a follow-up pic of her standing on the ladder that read, “And tried to stand up straight on a ladder so my abs looked toned.”

Chelsea still seems in good spirits despite splitting from fellow comedian Jo Koy in July.

The pair had been due to celebrate their first anniversary but revealed on social media that they were going their separate ways.

Chelsea posted a statement on Instagram which included the words, “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us.”