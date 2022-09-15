Chelsea Handler makes a splash in orange and shows off flexibility

Comedian Chelsea Handler looks happy while giving a cheers. Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler appears in good spirits as she enjoys a beach trip.

The comedian showed off her smile and flexibility as she looked to be on a scenic vacation.

While Chelsea experienced a breakup with comedian Jo Koy this year, she seems to have happily moved forward.

Chelsea accentuated her toned legs while meditating and wore an orange shirt that matched her drink.

She appeared carefree as she spent time with friends and enjoyed gorgeous views.

Through her Instagram Stories, Chelsea shared a colorful selfie.

Chelsea Handler is all-smiles in orange

In the selfie, Chelsea wore a low-cut long sleeve orange top, and her blonde hair was placed back into an updo.

Chelsea smiled while holding a glass of an equally vibrant and delicious orange drink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A vast sky, water, boats, and trees could be seen behind Chelsea as she simply wrote, “Cheers,” over the photo.

Chelsea Handler raises a glass. Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

In another post to her Instagram stories, Chelsea snapped a photo of her friends lunging in chairs with drinks and a charcuterie board on a wood table.

The ladies could see the ocean, mountains, and a cloudy, lit-up sky from their stunning balcony.

Chelsea joked about her fit friend in text over the photo, calling her friend a “maniac.”

Chelsea wrote, “This maniac wants us to bike a hundred kilometers a day. She’s training for a triathlon and now, we all are.”

Chelsea Handler teases her friend while sharing gorgeous vacation views. Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler lifts up a leg for ‘Mallorcan meditation’

Chelsea also did some meditation while relaxing with drinks and water views.

The late-night talk show host was featured in a photo laying on her back while wearing a mini long-sleeve blue ensemble.

Chelsea shared the photo on her Instagram Stories as she posed with one of her bare legs bent and the other leg lifted in the air.

She reached up, placed an arm around her ankle for a stretch, and made a face at the camera.

Chelsea wrote over the photo, “Mallorcan meditation with @paigehow.”

Chelsea Handler stretches her legs. Pic credit: @chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea seems to be relishing time for relaxation as her schedule is usually very packed, especially as she’s on tour.

The comedian’s Vaccinated and Horny tour will continue through the rest of 2022, with her performing all across the country, including California, Florida, Nevada, and more.