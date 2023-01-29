Chelsea Green made a historic return to WWE, appearing at the wrestling promotion’s biggest annual event, the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Green, she wasn’t on the best side of history.

For her surprise appearance in the 30-woman match, she donned colorful and eye-catching ring gear consisting of a sports bra-like crop top and matching trunks.

The items featured various pastel colors, including pink, yellow, and blue. Green’s top also featured a strategic cutout above her chest with mesh or fishnet material and a black trim with buttons around it.

That unique style was part of other cutout portions on her trunk’s sides and armbands. She also wore knee pads with a pastel color pattern matching her top and trunks.

In a photo shared on social media, Green stands facing the camera with one finger pressed against her lips as if saying to keep it quiet. Her toned abs are also visible, showing her dedication to staying fit.

She kept her long hair primarily straight and parted to the middle as it fell past her chest. However, she had some of her locks braided with colorful bits to match her ring gear.

“she’s back,” Green wrote, keeping the caption simple with her statement.

Green’s photo shared on Instagram achieved over 24,000 likes and more than 480 comments from fans and wrestling friends supporting and reacting to her return.

Green’s return for WWE Royal Rumble

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Monsters and Critics reported that Green hinted at weekend plans, and it appears that might have been her letting fans know she’d be at the WWE event.

Following her departure from Impact Wrestling weeks ago, the 31-year-old wrestling star entered at No. 20 in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. The winner would get a championship match at WrestleMania 39 in March.

Green also made history, but as mentioned, it wasn’t the sort she wanted. After getting hyped for her appearance in the match, she found herself eliminated within five seconds by Rhea Ripley.

WWE shared an exclusive backstage interview with Green post-match, and she clearly wasn’t happy, shouting, “I was supposed to be at WrestleMania. Up in lights!”

Despite her record-setting elimination, based on her entry into the Royal Rumble, it appears that she’s back with WWE. Green previously appeared on NXT several years ago alongside Robert Stone before making her way to the main roster, where she battled opponents, including Charlotte Flair, at one point.

While injuries forced her out and eventually saw her released, now she’ll seemingly have an opportunity to shine with WWE again.

Chelsea Green fitness routines

Based on Green’s photo above and her return for the WWE Royal Rumble, she keeps herself in tremendous shape. She’s previously shared some of her fitness routines with fans via her YouTube channel.

She’s shared at-home workout ideas, including a soup can workout and a plyometrics workout anyone could use at a hotel or their homes.

Another of her workout shares was for the glutes, with Green giving some exercises to add to a lower-body warmup routine. That included leg raises, fire hydrants, bridges, squat pulses, and squat pulse stepbacks. The routine seems like a great way for Green or anyone to get toned, stay toned, and also prepare for a more extensive workout.

Like other routines she shared on her YouTube channel, Green showed that these moves don’t require equipment and can be done at home, a hotel, or wherever someone is working out.

With her recent return at the Royal Rumble, Green’s fans are hoping to see her achieve success in the WWE women’s division.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is available on demand via Peacock.