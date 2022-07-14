Chelsea Green in skimpy underwear before Impact Wrestling match

Professional wrestler Chelsea Green poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @chelseagreen/Instagram

Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green is showing fans and followers her sultry side ahead of her next big match. The 31-year-old Canadian pro wrestler recently shared several sizzling images with her fans on social media.

That included a shot in which she posed in skimpy attire and another photo in which she displayed what looked to be some of her stunning ring gear. However, it’s unknown if Green is planning to wear similar gear in the ring.

She’s worked with multiple wrestling companies and is married to a fellow professional wrestler. She’s also been ranked amongst the top 26 women’s wrestlers for several years during her career.

On Thursday, the former Knockouts Champion will look to prove herself as a worthy contender with a matchup to take on Mickie James in the ring, and fans will be able to watch all of the action on Thursday evening. However, another top star has already earned their spot as the No. 1 contender.

Ahead of her big match, Green shared all sorts of content on her official Instagram, including an image wearing a pink bra and skimpy panties as she posed with both hands adjusting a bow in her hair. A sticker on the IG Story slide directed fans to click a link to see more content at her official OnlyFans page.

Green’s page brings a subscription fee of $11.99 per month and allows fans to see exclusive photos and videos she wouldn’t share on her social media pages. That could include more images like the one below or even racier items than she provides regularly.

She’s one of many wrestling stars with exclusive content on OnlyFans or other online platforms. Others include All Elite Wrestling stars Paige VanZant and Toni Storm, and former WWE stars Scarlett Bordeaux, Cassie Lee, and Billie McKay.

Chelsea Green shows summer look, gives fans way to text

Along with the sizzling post up above, Chelsea Green shared another image recently in which she wore colorful bikini bottoms and a matching top with swirls of purple, pink, red, teal, blue, and white.

Green, who had on noticeable pink eye shadow and her muscular midsection on display, didn’t share any words of wisdom for her caption but instead a rainbow emoji.

That brought over 150 fans to comment about the wrestling star’s latest look, most admiring the stunning visual she provided.

Chelsea Green also shared a post on her official Instagram featuring a unique message for her biggest fans. The wrestling star showed herself smiling in sparkling purple ring gear with a sideways pose and gave fans a way to direct message her.

She shared that fans can contact her through a special phone number, which allows for sending texts on the Direct Messaging app. The latest update from Green racked up over 1,600 Likes but was closed for comments or questions.

Chelsea Green to battle former Knockouts Champion

Chelsea Green’s Instagram posts arrived hours ahead of her big match set for the Impact Wrestling show. In a battle of former Knockouts champions, Green will take on Mickie James in a match televised on AXS. However, it doesn’t appear a championship opportunity is on the line.

According to PW Insider, Green won the Impact Knockouts Championship in December 2017 under her ring name Laurel Van Ness and held the title for 65 days. That was her only reign as champ and occurred just before she left the company to join WWE for a stint from 2018 through 2021. She returned to Impact Wrestling last July as Chelsea Green.

Mickie James is a four-time champion, last winning the Knockouts Championship belt in October 2021 from Deonna Purrazzo. On last week’s Impact Wrestling, Purrazzo was in the main event match against Mia Yim, with the winner getting the No. 1 contender spot.

Mia Yim won a hard-fought match, making her the top contender for Jordynne Grace’s championship. Chelsea Green or Mickie James may soon make their case as another top contender.