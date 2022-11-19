Chelsea Green poses for a backstage selfie at a Ring of Honor wrestling show. Pic credit: @chelseaagreen/Instagram

Professional wrestler Chelsea Green is sharing the secrets of her “woke up like this look,” which featured the former Impact Wrestling champion in very little attire.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a photo of herself kneeling on her bed, wearing only a light blue bra and skimpy panties in a purple shade. Her fit physique was in the spotlight, including toned arms and legs and a trim midsection.

She posed with her eyes closed and a hand behind her head which she had turned slightly to the side. Chelsea’s hair looked free of any signs of bedhead and flowed down at the sides of her chest.

Her makeup also seemed flawless for some who just “woke up” like that with dark eyeliner and light shades of eyeshadow with pink lipstick.

That’s likely because the image was part of a photoshoot, as Chelsea revealed in her funny caption.

“I woke up like this,” she wrote, adding, “but first I lotioned head to toe, straightened my hair, put some fake lashes on and went shopping for this matching set, all so I could appear effortless as if I just woke up like this…”

Her “I woke up like this look” was a popular post with fans and followers, as it brought in over 37,000 likes and 370-plus comments in a day from various admirers.

Chelsea Green expected to join WWE again

Wrestling fans may have recently seen Chelsea Green working with Impact Wrestling, among other promotions. However, reports have indicated she’ll return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon.

According to a 411Mania report, Chelsea recently wrapped up her time in Impact Wrestling, where she’d been aligned with Deonna Purrazzo. The duo held the Impact Women’s Tag Team Championship for a short time this year.

411Mania indicated that Chelsea could join WWE any day now, although it’s unknown if she’s officially “put pen to paper” to seal the deal.

Chelsea previously worked with WWE between 2018 and 202,1, including time spent with NXT as one of Robert Stone’s clients and participating in an NXT Takeover ladder match.

Green eventually joined the main roster and competed in a fatal four-way match to determine a No. 1 contender. Other participants included Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina. Unfortunately, Green suffered several injuries while working with WWE and was released by the company in April 2021 after months of inactivity.

Many fans are hopeful that once Green signs and joins WWE, it could also open the door for her husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known as WWE’s Zach Ryder, to return.

Chelsea Green’s fitness routine includes creative workouts

In addition to having an Instagram and Twitter, Chelsea has a YouTube channel where she’s shared Q&As, vlogs, recipes, and some of her workouts.

She likely uses a gym often to get her impressive physique, but sometimes she must figure out other ways to work away from the gym when she doesn’t have all the necessary machines and weights to use.

In one video, Chelsea got extra creative when she revealed a soup can workout that people could use for an at-home routine, possibly during the coronavirus pandemic or if stuck at home for any other reason. It involved just two soup cans, unused.

She displayed a series of upper body exercises using the cans as makeshift weights. Exercises included front and side lat raises, upright rows, bicep curls, and tricep extensions.

Chelsea also included some work for her abdominals as she used the two soup cans during Russian twists and weighted sit-ups with punches at the end.

Once she returns to WWE, she’ll likely be hitting the gym regularly in order to maintain or improve upon her current level of strength and fitness for the ring. However, she always has other ways to work out if she’s unable to make it to the gym.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.