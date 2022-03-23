Check out the dress Sandra Bullock wore to The Lost City premiere — Here’s everything we know about it 

Sandra Bullock’s daring red carpet look is a couture masterpiece. Pic credit:©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sandra Bullock had a fashion moment at the premiere of The Lost City in Los Angeles.

The Speed actress wore couture and thigh-high boots, something very few people can pull off well. She solidified her spot as a top-tier Hollywood actress with elegance and grace.

Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City premiere dress has fans buzzing about the Elie Saab creation

Sandra Bullock donned the chic couture for the premiere of The Lost City in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Blind Side star stepped out wearing an ombré pink floral gown. The gown was in Elie Saab’s Spring 2022 haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week.

It was a fashion hit and a fabulous look for the actress. Sandra appears to be elevating her style, and we are here for it.

Sandra’s dress featured a daring neckline and layered tulle floral designs and a long train adorned with intricate beading and a touch of sequins.



The fashion number was surprisingly functional for a couture gown– it had pockets that Bullock happily used.

With the assistance of her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, she paired the gown with leather thigh-high leather boots from Le Silla.

You may have heard of Elizabeth Stewart – she dresses other top actresses, including Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett.

Sandra Bullock’s new movie is The Lost City

Sandra Bullock is doing extensive press for her new movie, The Lost City.

The Lost City is an action-comedy that features a star-studded cast, including Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe.

Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a reclusive author.

Channing Tatum plays Alan, the cover model of author Loretta’s books.

Daniel Radcliffe plays an eccentric billionaire and kidnapper.

Brad Pitt plays a CIA Agent.

The film definitely features quite a cast.

Sandra Bullock says The Lost City is her last movie for now

Sandra Bullock shocked fans when she said that The Lost City is her last move for now.

She spoke with CBS correspondent Tracy Smith about her movie and why she chose to step away from the camera. She said, “Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause.”

The interviewer asked Sandra how long she might take a pause. Sandra responded that she didn’t know until the way she feels now in front of the camera goes away.

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.