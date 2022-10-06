Charly Jordan wows in black bra and sweatpants

Charly Jordan looks beautiful in natural makeup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American model Charly Jordan is mainly known for her popular videos on TikTok and her considerable social media following.

Not only is she stunning, but she is also an entrepreneur and DJ who continues to leave everyone breathless with everything she does.

Jordan recently shared with her followers a bunch of pictures during her time in New York City, attending various events and looking absolutely gorgeous.

She first posed in front of a hotel wearing only a black bra, showing off her incredibly toned abs in grey sweatpants.

From the looks of it, she was just arriving at the building in a comfy outfit and white sneakers, accessorizing with a silver necklace and a black handbag.

In the following pictures, the model can be seen wearing a stunning two-piece maroon outfit.

Charly Jordan stuns in sheer white blouse and cream suit

The crop top had long sleeves and sharp shoulders, and the skirt had cutouts on the sides of her hips and a chain belt. Jordan wore her hair in a slick bun with gold hoop earrings as accessories.

Next, she looked bright as the sun in a sheer white button-up blouse that she layered with a beautiful cream suit jacket and matching pants. This time she let her hair down as well as her bangs.

The social media personality also stunned in a silk oversized purple button-up blouse with matching thighs and black stilettos.

Charly Jordan talks about her DJ career

Besides her looks and social media presence, the 23-year-old has much more to offer. One of her other passions is music, but not in the way people might expect.

Jordan spoke with Forbes about this new path of her career and what drove her to make this big step into the music industry as a DJ. She said, “I loved doing social media when I first started, but as we all know, social media has changed rapidly over time. … Music was always a passion of mine, especially bring from Las Vegas. … I decided that I wanted to build something more long-term for myself, and that’s why I got into music.”

The model also explained her desire to secure a residency in Las Vegas, which is a huge goal for many DJs and musicians. After looking for a residency for years, she finally found her place, but the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and she was back to square one. But she never gave up, and now she has a residency with the Zouk Group at Resort World.