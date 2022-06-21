Charly Jordan stuns in tiny red bikini and sneakers for Soak Her promotion

Charly Jordan teases new song in a red bikini with a squirt gun. Pic credit: @charlyjordan/Instagram

Model and DJ Charly Jordan made quite a splash in one of her latest photo sets, where the 23-year-old posed in a tiny red bikini and sneakers while holding a big squirt gun.

The racy photos shared with her 4.9 million social media followers are definitely attention-grabbing, which is great because she’s promoting a new song called Soak Her.

This isn’t Charly’s first foray into music. In fact, the last song she released, Innerbloom, came out back in January and already has more than 200,000 views on YouTube.

Charly Jordan is red hot in a tiny bikini

Charly Jordan recently shared a bikini photoshoot with her Instagram fans and followers, showing off what looks like a really fun time. In the photos, she rocks a tiny red bikini, white tube socks, and matching white sneakers for a sporty yet sexy look.

Sandwiched between four bikini photos where she’s smiling big and having a great time, Charly gave us a sample of her new song, Soak Her. It’s different from Innerbloom, which has a catchy melody and sounds perfect for your next TikTok trend. Instead, Soak Her takes on an electronic vibe and is perfect for playing at her DJ gigs.

Charly Jordan went from Instagram star to famous DJ, and now she’s making her mark in music

Charly Jordan’s star is on the rise, so much so that she’s even caught the attention of Forbes, who shared an interview with the young star last month.

As Charly’s music career continues to build, she was asked why she chose to make the jump from social media star to DJ and now a musician. After all, she’s done quite well for herself, building her brand as an influencer. It even afforded the TikTok star, who boasts more than 8 million followers on the platform, the ability to purchase a $3 million Studio City home last month and enjoy a lifestyle many only dream of.

She said, “As the times changed, I changed as well. Music was always a passion of mine, especially being from Las Vegas.”

Charly continued, “I’ve always been passionate about going to music festivals and seeing so many artists. I decided that I wanted to build something more long-term for myself, and that’s why I got into music.”

Soak Her is set to drop on Friday, June 24.