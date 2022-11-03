Charly Jordan stuns in black silk dress for My Policeman premiere

Charly Jordan looks gorgeous in glammed-up makeup for the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Social media sensation Charly Jordan got all glammed up for a movie premiere.

The 23-year-old is living her life and enjoying every second of it. She recently attended the premiere of the new Harry Styles movie, My Policeman, in Los Angeles, California.

Despite having most of her job back in her hometown Las Vegas, Nevada, she still found the time to travel back to LA and look fantastic while doing it.

For this special night, she put on a black silk dress with thin straps and a high slit on her left thigh.

The dress had two beautiful white silk flowers at the very top that acted as the bra cups.

To continue this silk moment, she put on some black gloves that covered half of her arms and accessorized with a ring, small silver earrings, and a silver chocker as well.

Charly Jordan dresses up in silk sophisticated dress for My Policeman premiere

Charly’s gorgeous blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in tight waves, just like the old times, to give off that super sophisticated look she was going for.

Her makeup also remained very simple yet glamorous with a nude tone soft eyeshadow that matched her plump lips.

She also carried around a black clutch and put on some classy stiletto heels of the same color.

The DJ shared a lot of pictures of her look posing next to a couple of her friends on her Instagram.

She captioned this post, “Iconic night at the premiere of My Policeman. Thank you so much @primevideo and congrats to the whole cast what an incredible movie!”

Charly Jordan and her organic smoking products company Smoke Roses

You might have heard that Jordan is a successful social media personality as well as DJ and that she is starting to get into the acting industry as well. But you might not have heard that she actually has an organic smoking products company called Smoke Roses.

The model told her followers a little story about how this project came to life on the brand’s website, “As I traveled from country to country […] I saw people smoking things I’d never seen smoked before, plants like lavender, banana leaves, and rose petals. They were so resourceful compared to what I was used to, where most options seemed to be bleached paper containing additives and chemicals.”

You can now get organic rose petal cones and goji berry cones in packages that cost around $19.99 and $119.94 on the brand’s website.