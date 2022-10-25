Charly looked amazing in an unusual outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Charly Jordan is an internet sensation now making a name for herself as a DJ.

Another of Charly’s talents is modeling — which she proved in photos taken this week.

The 23-year-old looked amazing as she posed in a glittery dress from Revolve.

The unusual design consisted of a high-neck minidress, which was then cut out on one side and replaced with a bralette instead, showing off Charly’s toned waist.

The heavily beaded and sequined number was in different shades of oranges and gold, which looked amazing with Charly’s tanned skin.

Accessorizing the piece, Charly added a gold bangle and crucifix drop earrings. She also showcased the tattoos that adorn her right arm.

Posing for one picture, Charly gathered her blonde hair above her head, while others showed it to be in a long bob style with an added fringe.

Charly Jordan’s cryptic caption on her Instagram post

Cryptically, Charly posted a lengthy caption alongside the stunning pictures.

The dancer added the quote by Janet Fitch from her novel White Oleander which spoke of learning to ‘cultivate loneliness.’

“Loneliness is the human condition. Cultivate it. The way it tunnels into you allows your soul room to grow,” she posted to her 4.8 million Instagram followers, “Never expect to outgrow loneliness. Never hope to find people who will understand you, someone to fill that space.”

The caption continued, “An intelligent, sensitive person is the exception, the very great exception. If you expect to find people who will understand you, you will grow murderous with disappointment. The best you’ll ever do is to understand yourself, know what it is that you want, and not let the cattle stand in your way.”

The book — which was later made into a film in 2002 andstarreds Michelle Pfeiffer and Renée Zellweger — is a coming-of-age story about a child who is separated from her mother and placed in a series of foster homes.

Charly Jordan looks amazing for Tmrw magazine

Elsewhere this week, Charly shared some images from a recent interview with Tmrw magazine.

She looked incredible in acid-washed yellow jeans and used a black leather belt with a silver buckle as a top.

With two additional belts showing off her slim waist, Charly’s hair looked sleek in a long, straightened style.

Her makeup was also unique, as she wore black lipstick and followed the current bleached eyebrow trend.

Charly layered chain necklaces to give the outfit an even edgier feel, as well as a jeweled cuff bracelet and Cartier bangle.