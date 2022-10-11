Charly Jordan shows off amazing legs in white dress with a thigh-high slit

Charly Jordan attends Landon Barker’s 19th birthday party in a white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Charly Jordan looked stunning as she attended her friend Landon Barker’s 19th birthday celebrations in Los Angeles.

The model and influencer wore a white corset with a lace-up front paired with a mid-length white skirt with a thigh-high split in her signature sexy style.

She threw a leather biker jacket over the top and walked the red carpet in black PVC knee-high boots.

Her blonde hair was pulled back, leaving only her bangs. Her makeup looked natural, with glowing skin, as she smiled widely for the camera at the event.

Other guests at the party for Travis Barker’s son included Sofie Dossi, Larray, Jack Wright, Renata, Alejandro Rosario, Austin Mahone, and Markell Washington.

23-year-old Charly, who is also a DJ, currently has 4.8 million followers on Instagram and 8.2 million on TikTok, where she found her social media fame.

Charly Jordan shows off her legs in a white dress and boots in LA. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Charly Jordan shows off her DJ life

This week, Charly also posted a TikTok that showed her getting ready for a DJ set at a Las Vegas pool party. The DJ recently signed with Zouk Group at Resorts World in Las Vegas, where Charly is originally from.

In the video, Charly, who always looks amazing, wore a tie-dye co-ord bandeau and miniskirt from Australian brand Whitefox boutique, which she pairs with white high-top Nikes and sunglasses. She also mentions the jewelry she is wearing is by Blue Moon and Cartier.

The TikTok then shows Jordan taking numerous shots while the warmup acts play to the Vegas crowd. Finally, she takes to the stage, filming herself as she jumps around behind the decks.

Eventually, she signs off the 2.5-minute video by saying, “I love my job.”

Charly Jordan promotes mental health awareness with Beauty In Pain brand

Despite a busy life modeling and DJing, Charly has also found time to set up a brand of clothing and jewelry called Beauty In Pain. The mental health awareness initiative aims to “help raise awareness and help eliminate the stigma and lack of understanding towards mental health.”

The collection consists of printed sweatshirts and tees and a range of jewelry featuring dagger and rose motifs, which Charly herself often wears.

The brand’s Instagram page aims to create a “community that focuses on positive growth from negative situations, starting an open conversation about mental health” and currently has 28K followers on the page.