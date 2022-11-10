Charly Jordan looks beautiful in full glam for the premiere of My Policeman. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Model and DJ Charly Jordan is having a fun trip in Bali, Indonesia.

Jordan looked incredible in a shared picture of her having the best time on the beach after a swim in the ocean.

The model stunned wearing black bikini bottoms and a brown top. She showed her followers her amazing physique and they also got a glimpse of her arm tattoos.

She could be seen wearing a gold necklace, as well as a bracelet of the same color in one hand, and a hotel bracelet on the other.

Jordan kept her face natural to be beach-ready and enjoy the Indonesian water.

She posted this shot on her Instagram Stories and added a funny caption that read, “No but like fr we should kiss.”

Charly Jordan shows off her incredible physique while at the beach for her social media. Pic credit: @charlyjordan/Instagram

Charly Jordan visits Las Vegas resort ahead of Bali trip

Just before Jordan hit the road once again, she spent a relaxing day by the pool at the Resort World Hotel in Las Vegas.

She also happened to be a headliner DJ at the resort and performed at the hotel’s Zouk Nightclub.

The model wore a black strapless swimsuit with cutouts in the front as well as on the back that showed off her toned physique.

She left her blonde hair down and straight, and let her curtain bangs fall flawlessly over her forehead.

To accessorize, she put on a silver snake-like chocker, as well as hoop earrings and a gold carrier bracelet. She kept her makeup very natural by only adding a small eyeliner wing and curling her lashes.

Charly Jordan shares her 10-minute makeup routine with Allure

It is no news that the 23-year-old travels a lot for a living. Therefore, she has to figure out ways to keep her skin clear of acne as it has to adjust all the time to different weathers.

Jordan shared her 10-minute makeup routine with Allure’s YouTube channel. She started by preparing and protecting her skin with SPF. Then she moved on to applying her makeup, starting off with concealer, then a tinted face oil.

The DJ ended up using 14 products on her face, keeping it very natural and glowy, and giving the viewers tips about how to conceal the blemishes.

Watch Jordan do her full makeup routine on YouTube.