Charly Jordan looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

DJ Charly Jordan went full glam in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening for the premiere of My Policeman, a romantic drama starring Harry Styles.

The beautiful Las Vegas native looked timelessly beautiful in a shiny black dress with large white fabric roses.

The garment also featured super thin straps and a thigh-high slit up the side to unveil her sculpted legs.

Charly’s striking blonde locks were styled in classic curls that perfectly channeled the intrigue of old Hollywood.

She accessorized the unforgettable look with a few delicate pieces of silver jewelry and long black gloves.

She captioned the share, “Iconic night at the premier of My Policeman ✨Thank you so much @primevideo and congrats to the whole cast what an incredible movie!”

Naturally, her fans went crazy over the alluring look, with one commenting, “Rockin’ the retro glam hair style!” and another remarking, “Outstanding shots….and the B&Ws💫 classic beauty.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @charlyjordan/Instagram

Charly Jordan stunned in revealing fairy costume for Halloweekend with the girls

There’s simply no denying that Charly can pull off anything, and of course, that includes being a flawless fairy for Halloween.

The 23-year-old showstopper rocked a short blue-gray wig, lavish fairy wings, and shiny white platform heels.

The revealing dress was reminiscent of Tinkerbell, but Charly opted for a sparkly silver look rather than Tink’s signature green hue.

Finally, her makeup was a vision of perfection, with sweeping strokes of eyeliner exaggerating her lush lashes.

Charly Jordan DJed in tight workout clothes for Soul Cycle partnership

Charly did her thing a few weeks ago, DJing a Soul Cycle class for the Bilt Rewards team in a skintight sports bra.

The dazzling DJ and entrepreneur looked casual yet still very put together, with her hair in a simple updo and a dainty necklace.

She prompted her followers in the caption, saying, “Would you ever do a @soulcycle class to a DJ set! Had so much fun with the @biltrewards fam in New York a couple days ago spinning for this class!”

Exercise releases endorphins and Charly has opened up about her approach to mental health.

During a recent interview with Forbes, she said, “I believe that taking care of myself first has allowed me to help so many people, which is what I’m passionate about down to my core. When I speak to individuals and when I go about my work life, I am a very emotional person, and I’m proud to say that.”