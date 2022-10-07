Charly Jordan in tight denim crop top shows off toned abs

Charly Jordan looks gorgeous with long lashes and plump lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The social media personality, DJ, and model Charly Jordan dresses to impress every single time.

With a toned body and beautiful long blonde hair, Jordan never fails to disappoint with her red carpet looks.

Not long ago she was in New York City for New York Fashion Week 2022, attending numerous runways and wearing plunging dresses.

This time the actress went for an all-denim look like we have seen other celebrities do before.

She started her outfit by wearing a busty button-up crop top to show off her incredible abs.

To match this top, she wore a pair of wide-leg jeans and a matching oversized long coat.

Charly Jordan looks incredible in an all-denim look and braids

Her hair was styled in two long braids with some front pieces left out in the front to frame her face.

She accessorized this look by wearing thick long silver earrings, as well as carrying around a denim mini bag.

Jordan posted a set of pictures of this incredible look to her Instagram, posing next to other personalities like Olivia Ponton and Makayla London.

She captioned this post, “Advanced Canadian tux. off to Vegas to play with Zedd tonight at @zoukgrouplv see you there!”

Charly Jordan talks about her fashion style

The 23-year-old model and actress is mostly known for her incredible physique as well as fabulous fashion style.

Just one look at her Instagram, or TikTok, and it’s quite obvious she knows how to dress and express her personality through her clothing.

In an interview with HOLR Magazine, she was asked about her most memorable travel experiences as well as where she gets the fashion inspiration to dress the way she does.

To this Jordan said, “I get my style inspiration from different people depending on what I’m doing. If I’m DJ’ing I pull inspiration from Alison Wonderland (female DJ extraordinaire). When it comes to modeling I pull inspiration from Alexis Ren. But on a day-to-day basis my style is pretty athletic looking since I grew up playing sports.” The model also named her favorite fashion brands. In that list, there are brands like Lululemon and Steve Madden.

Not long ago, Jordan got a shot in the film industry by starring in the same movie as Antonio Banderas titled The Enforcer. The social media personality assures she wants to keep modeling as well as being a DJ.

The Enforcer is now out in cinemas and On Demand.