Charly Jordan in bra with friend for ‘sleepover’

Charly Jordan poses in a bra with her friend for a sleepover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Charly Jordan posed in a bra with her friend and fellow model, Hannah Palmer, as the two documented their sleepover.

Jordan and Palmer both model for Unruly Agency and appear to have struck up a friendship as they took to social media to share their fashionable girls’ night.

Jordan showed off her toned abs in a black bra with a white pattern on it and a pair of red sweatpants. She smiled with a hand on her cheek as she stood back-to-back with Palmer.

Meanwhile, Palmer wore a lacy, hot pink bra with matching, lacy pink mini shorts.

A second photo in the post saw Palmer doing Jordan’s hair as Jordan lay on her stomach on the bed.

In the hairstyling photo, the two added crop tops to their outfits that matched their bottoms.

Charly Jordan posed in a bra for her sleepover

In her caption, Jordan put the word “sleepover,” and also tagged her and Palmer’s modeling agency in the post.

Both Jordan and Palmer were all smiles as they shared an inside look into their sleepover. The two frequently share their various outings and girls’ nights on Instagram with their followers.

Meanwhile, Jordan has over 10 million fans and followers across her social media platform to share her daily life with. The 23-year-old social media personality boasts 4.8 million followers on Instagram, as well as another 8.2 million on TikTok.

Jordan’s impressive career includes being a model, DJ, social media sensation, and entrepreneur.

She became an internet sensation practically overnight as her lip-syncing and dancing TikTok videos went viral.

In addition to boasting a solid social media presence, Jordan also recently branched out and became a DJ with Zouk Group in Las Vegas.

Jordan slayed at New York Fashion Week

Jordan’s sleepover with Palmer comes just weeks after the model traveled to New York for New York Fashion Week. Of course, she took her followers along for parts of the trip via Instagram.

The journey kicked off on September 5, with Jordan revealing she was off to New York. She paired the announcement with several stunning shots of herself in a black crop top, high-waisted blue jeans, and an open-fronted, cropped long-sleeve flannel shirt.

She also shared with her viewers the highlight of her New York Fashion Week trip, which was when she walked the runway for Sherri Hill.

Jordan called her walk down the runway in a gorgeous Sherri Hill dress a “core memory” and it isn’t difficult to see why.

She looked stunning in a shimmering, black dress. The dress was sleeveless and split down her torso, as well as down one side of her hip.

Underneath the dress, she wore a matching black bra and paired the outfit with some black high-heeled sandals.

Whether she dons a bra and sweatpants for a sleepover or a glamorous black dress for New York Fashion Week, Jordan never fails to look absolutely stunning.