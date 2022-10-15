Charly looked incredible in her bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency.

Charly Jordan looked incredible this week as she posed in a bikini.

The 23-year-old stunned in a check-patterned, crocheted bikini as she ate a piece of delicious-looking mango.

Charly showed off her amazing abs in the pictures, and fans caught a glimpse of her delicately tattooed arms.

Adding simple jewelry — including a gold bangle, necklace, and pearl-hooped earrings — to the beach-ready aesthetic, she wore her blonde hair loose in mermaid waves.

Charly kept her make-up natural but added subtle winged eyeliner to complete the look.

“Sweet like sugaaaaa,” she captioned the snap that she shared to Instagram and dding a rainbow emoji too.

Charly Jordan takes fans BTS at her DJ gig

Charly is also a budding DJ and took her 4.8 million Instagram fans behind the scenes at her latest gig this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Traveling from LA to Las Vegas, Charly appeared to have the time of her life as she enjoyed her residency at Zouk nightclub with Zedd.

She wore a white slogan cropped vest and a black miniskirt for the occasion and had her hair in a messy bun as she danced behind the decks.

Charly performed at her Las Vegas residency. Pic credit: @celestebrightt/Instagram

Charly regularly shares content about her gigs with her social media followers and recently posted a TikTok video where she headlined a pool party with fellow DJs Cash Cash.

The star has a whopping 8.2 million followers on the platform.

“I love my job so much,” Charly captioned another post referring to her DJ gigs.

Charly Jordan glows after a non-surgical facial treatment

Earlier this week, Charly Jordan showed off her glowing skin after undergoing a non-surgical procedure on her face.

The star showcased her natural beauty when she posted a photo to Instagram wearing no make-up.

Charly showed off her tan lines when she went topless for the picture, and her long hair was wet. She also layered two interesting silver necklaces and donned a pair of large silver hooped earrings.

“Always on the journey to use less products. @emface helping make it possible,” she captioned the picture.

Emface is a non-surgical treatment that claims to tighten and lift the face to reduce wrinkles. It is described as “needle and toxin-free,” the new treatment also promises to improve facial muscle.

Other celebrities that are fans of the Emface treatment include Jessica Simpson, Rebel Wilson, and Brooke Burke.