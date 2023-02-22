Charly Jordan has lived an incredibly intense life up to this point, but it’s all paid off, as she is now on a trip to Bali and living the good life doing her dream job.

The DJ and social media influencer, who boasts 4.7 million Instagram followers, has been going from strength to strength in her career lately as she appeared at the Savaya Bali beach club this month along with Fisher and Lil Fritter.

Charly enjoyed some downtime while in Indonesia as she shared a Boomerang clip of herself on Instagram while in the outdoor shower.

Only her silhouette was visible as she was seen from behind, rinsing off her hair with palm trees in the background. It looked like the most enviable shower imaginable, and it’s obvious her whole life looks like one big vacation.

Of course, that isn’t always true behind the scenes, as she once told Entrepreneur that she was homeless for a period while gaining a million followers a year on her various social media platforms.

She told the publication, “People on Instagram saw this beautiful life I wanted to have, but it wasn’t my reality. But six months later, that became my life.”

Charly Jordan took a shower in the warm temperatures of Bali. Pic credit: @charlyjordan/Instagram

Charly Jordan is the founder of Beauty in Pain

Charly is the founder of Beauty in Pain, a jewelry and apparel brand that focuses on the importance of mental health. The Dj has been an advocate for mental health for some time now and uses her platform to promote awareness as well as reduce the stigma around things like depression.

The online shop has an array of apparel, with mostly hoodies bearing the Beauty in Pain logo as well as necklaces, rings, and earrings in the shape of a dagger.

Less than a week ago, Charly shared a clip of herself in a red, yellow, and green string bikini as she stood in clear blue water.

She appeared to have taken a dip as her hair was wet, and she wore the Dagger Herringbone necklace, which comes in 14k plated gold, or silver steel as well as size 16 inches ($34) or 18 inches ($39).

She captioned the clip, “Rocking @beautyinpain always and thank you so much for all the love on No Longer Mine 🌈❤️😬 I love you guys.”

Charly exercised in activewear from the Camila Coelho Revolve collection

Charly obviously keeps her body looking incredibly fit, but she doesn’t wear frumpy sweatpants or stained t-shirts to the gym.

The stunning influencer recently showed off her new purple sports bra and shorts ensemble, revealing in her caption that it’s from the Camila Coelho collection on Revolve.

The activewear outfit comes in three different pieces, with the first being the long sleeve shirt called the Cassia Shrug which costs $98.

She also wore the Marcia Sports Bra ($78) and the Palmira 4 Inch Bike Short ($85), all of which combined to create a flattering look on Charly.

Check back on her Instagram feed, as she’ll most likely be adding new pictures from her next DJ destinations.