Charly Jordan stuns on My Policeman premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Charly Jordan looked incredible in a new pool look.

She posed for the photo at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas.

Charly was a headliner DJ at the resort and performed at the hotel’s Zouk Nightclub.

The music artist wore a strapless black bikini with a cutout at her waist that showed off her amazing physique.

She paired it with bulky hoop earrings, a matching silver necklace, and her hair down in a middle part.

From wearing denim crop tops to white dresses, Charly has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Charly Jordan’s red carpet look

A few days ago, Charly turned heads when she attended the red carpet premiere of the film My Policeman, which stars pop artist Harry Styles.

For the carpet, she went braless in a plunging black maxi dress with two white florets at the top. The dress had a large cutout along her thigh, showing off her toned legs.

The music artist complemented the look with black gloves, matching heels, and a thin silver necklace.

Her natural makeup look was done by makeup artist Alyssa Marie, who has worked with everyone from actress Mindy Kaling to influencer Jordyn Jones.

Charly Jordan’s jewelry company

Besides her very successful music career, Charly has also created her own businesses. Last year, she released her very own jewelry brand Beauty In Pain.

The brand officially launched in February of 2021, ranging from earrings to rings and even t-shirts. The logo used on most of the products is a rose attached to a dagger, symbolizing Charly’s mental health journey.

The DJ recently opened up about the more profound message behind the brand and teased upcoming products.

In an interview with Now Magazine Los Angeles, she said it is “very personal to me because it’s very important that we educate children at a younger age on mental health awareness. Beauty in Pain is going to expand drastically with so many more products like Athleisure and more Jewelry.”

She also shared her vision of expanding awareness in a larger way. “It’s a very touchy topic that people aren’t super open to speaking about, so I’m trying to normalize the conversation and start that conversation and continue to further that mission this year by attaching charities that do implement programs like that, and educate kids about mental health.”

Beauty in Pain is only sold online on their website and has nearly 30 thousand followers on Instagram.