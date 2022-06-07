Charlotte McKinney tugs down bikini for ‘June gloom’

Charlotte McKinney graced the internet with her presence and sizzling body for a new post that showed off all of her slender and toned slices of skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Charlotte McKinney took the internet by storm with a much-needed bikini-clad post to get things on a good roll for day two of the workweek.

Posing in a sexy two-piece, the model and actress, who first gained notoriety with her Instagram posts before nailing a sultry Carl’s Jr. commercial spot similar to the one Paris Hilton did for the chain in the early 2000s, got summer off to an early start as she shared the new sultry snaps.

Charlotte posed in some skimpy swimwear for her newest post

While Charlotte is also known for her stand-up comedy routines, a career subset she fell into a few years ago when she took to the Comedy Store stage to recite jokes being fed to her through an ear-piece by David Spade and Whitney Cummings, the blonde beauty is likely most famous for showing off what she’s got.

Donning the infamous red swimsuit for her role as Julia in the 2017 Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron-led film Baywatch, the now-28-year-old has continued to show fans her physique to get hearts everywhere pounding, with her latest Instagram post being no exception.

Earlier today, Charlotte took to her social media page for her first truly-summery share this year, looking sultry in a black-and-white trio of shots while wearing a two-piece and captioning the series with “June gloom.”

The young starlet, who got the internet stirred up in May when she went topless in knee-high boots for an Instagram story, was back to her old risque routine again.

Charlotte could first be seen sitting against some big pillows, presumably on a bed, casually leaning forward slightly while playfully touching her hair with one hand as the other rested somewhere off-screen near her thigh.

Photo number two put Charlotte’s sensual side out there for all to see as she tugged seductively at the stringy middle of her bikini top while leaning her head back and closing her eyes, and forming a pretty little pout with her full lips.

The third and final snap gave a side-view of Charlotte’s flawless face, with the model turning her head to the side to look away in the distance, her mouth still open and her fingers looped around her bikini top for one final tantalizing tug down at the strappy material between her bust.

Charlotte was linked to tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko

With an undeniable beauty, many fans might wonder exactly whom the leggy blonde is dating or if she’s still single.

Charlotte was linked to tattoo artist Nathan Kostechk, with the duo having been spotted out together several times. However, they reportedly liked to keep their relationship under wraps and away from the paparazzi’s eager eyes.

With the suggestion that the two began seeing each other as early as 2017, Charlotte and Nathan still looked to be going strong last year, but a quick internet search reveals that the pair may have parted ways as the model is no longer reported to be seeing the gifted artist.