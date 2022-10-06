Charlotte McKinney stuns in plunging LBD

Charlotte McKinney stuns in a plunging little black dress while showing off her Oni jewelry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Charlotte McKinney stunned in a plunging little black dress as she showed off her Oni bracelet.

The 29-year-old model shared her gorgeous outfit with her 2 million Instagram followers via an Instagram Story. McKinney frequently posts her professional photos and outfits on social media.

After all, she is a self-made model who got her start by forging her brand and portfolio via Instagram and becoming “Insta-famous.”

In recent weeks, McKinney has been partnering with the jewelry brand, Oni, a jewelry manufacturer that specializes in luxury jewelry. McKinney has enthusiastically been showing off her custom-made charms from Oni that she wears on a gold bracelet.

In her most recent Oni post, McKinney donned a stunning, plunging little black dress.

She showed off her toned arms and figure in the skin-tight, low-cut black dress. McKinney paired the dress with a simple sparkling necklace and fixed her hair into a cute bun with several loose strands framing her face.

Charlotte McKinney stunned in plunging LBD for partnership

Additionally, she paired the little black dress with an elegant but simple plain gold Oni bracelet. The bracelet boasted paper-clip style links and a single star charm.

She left her blond, shoulder-length hair hanging loose for the photo and let it partially hide her face as she posed.

McKinney’s plain, tight-fitted black dress, and plain gold bracelet proved to be a stunning combination that gave her a simple and elegant look.

McKinney also stunned in a black dress for Unicef gala

This isn’t the first time that McKinney has stunned in a classic black dress.

Recently, she took her Instagram followers along for her trip to Capri, Italy to attend the 2022 LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala. The annual event is a glittering gala that raises funds for Unicef Italia.

McKinney went all out for her outfit to the luxurious gala, donning a classic black cocktail dress with a couple of unique twists.

In a photo captioned, “Capri,” McKinney showed off her glamorous gala outfit which was a plunging, black sleeveless dress with a slit down the side.

Her Oni partnership photo and her Unicef gala dress show that McKinney can pull off a plunging little black dress very well.

She dropped out of school at 17 to pursue modeling but, surprisingly, she couldn’t find an agent to sign with. As a result, she took matters into her own hands and utilized Instagram to rise to prominence.

Over the years, her modeling career has taken off well beyond social media and she now boasts a profile by Esquire, several appearances in commercials, TV, and film, and appearances on the covers of most of the major fashion magazines.

Regardless of how large her career grows, she continues to return to her loyal social media followers with her latest fashion endeavors.