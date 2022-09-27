Charlotte McKinney stuns in nothing but an unbuttoned shirt for a good cause

Charlotte McKinney wore a loose-fitting shirt that showed off her figure. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Charlotte McKinney rocked an unbuttoned shirt as she helped boost voter turnout.

The model posed in the glamorous get-up on a busy sidewalk outside New York’s famous Hotel Chelsea.

Charlotte was seen rocking only the loose-fitting shirt, which was unbuttoned at the chest and perfectly showcased her long, slim legs.

She swung her head back coyly and let her blonde hair flow over her shoulders as she clutched a handbag in front of her.

The beauty had been attending an event held by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and clothes label Mother to increase voter turnout.

I Am A Voter is a non-partisan organization that seeks to increase political engagement and is currently focusing on the midterm elections.

Charlotte seemed delighted to be doing her part for the cause.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote, “Thank you @cfda and @motherdenim for having a beautiful event to raise awareness to an important cause – to increase voter turnout @iamavoter.”

Charlotte McKinney is showing up to be an Instagram favorite

Charlotte currently has 2 million followers on Instagram and has made a name for herself on the social media platform.

She was profiled by Esquire as one of their “Women we love of Instagram” in 2014 before hitting the big time with a racy ad for fast food chain Carl’s Jr., which aired during the Super Bowl in 2015 and saw her labeled as the “real star” of the event by The New York Post.

She went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars that year, and since then has been constantly in the limelight.

Charlotte McKinney often shares revealing snaps for followers

Charlotte, who says she stays in shape through a mix of regular exercise, a good diet, and by practicing yoga, regularly posts stunning pics which showcase her natural beauty.

Monsters and Critics told recently reported she had posed in a skimpy bikini for a sizzling beach shot.

The snap saw her reclining in a deck chair in the string two-piece which showed off her slender physique, toned abs, and long, tanned legs as she soaked up the sunshine.

She also turned up the heat with a snap where she appeared to wear nothing but knee-high boots.

Charlotte kept the daring Instagram Stories photo tasteful by crouching down and covering her chest with one arm.

Her long hair was left flowing over her shoulders as she faced the camera.