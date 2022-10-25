Charlotte McKinney arrives at the Little Market’s International Women’s Day Luncheon in March 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Charlotte McKinney looked gorgeous as she attended the opening weekend of The Edition Hotel in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

She shared photos of her stunning outfits for her two million Instagram followers.

The model and actress wore a black strapless satin corset from Rozie Corsets, which retails for $560, and paired it with a black leather miniskirt and knee-high boots.

She wore a cute shoulder bag in a vintage Y2K style and wore her short blonde hair straight and parted in the middle with bangs.

Her makeup was glowing and natural, with smoky eyes and neutral-lined lips.

The Edition Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels. They are currently found in most major American and European cities, including London and New York, and are in the process of expanding to Asia and the Middle East.

Charlotte McKinney is a Modeliste cover girl

Charlotte McKinney recently appeared as the cover star for the October issue of Modeliste magazine.

The 29-year-old American beauty posed wrapped in denim by Iro Paris and the stunning images were shot by South African fashion photographer Bryce Thompson.

Modeliste commented on the photos shared by Charlotte, saying, “Thank you so much for being our Cover Star!!! 🌟 You are truly such an inspiring and empowering voice and we are so excited to have you grace our pages! Such a GORGEOUS photoshoot! We absolutely adore you!”

The October issue is available on Amazon now.

Charlotte McKinney wears Fendi for a fit check

Despite having two million followers on Instagram, Charlotte is a relatively small fish over on TikTok. The model currently has less than 8K followers but posts cute and funny videos regularly.

Recently, she posted an outfit video wearing a Fendi miniskirt, a black tank top, and black strappy heels. She looked gorgeous as she twirled, showing off her long legs.

@charlottemckinney1 Fit check or whatever they call this .. maybe one day I’ll stop doing this awful kiss face 😘 @heyitszaz ♬ Pusherman – Curtis Mayfield

Charlotte’s blonde hair was tousled and she blew a kiss at the camera after slipping on some black sunglasses.

In the caption she wrote, “fit check or whatever they call this, maybe one day I’ll stop doing this awful kiss face.”

We think it suits her!